League of Legends Reveals More High Noon Skins

Riot Games just recently revealed some new High Noon skins coming to League of Legends in the game's next update, but already we've gotten a fresh look at yet another batch of High Noon skins releasing in the future. The five champions getting the skins this time are Sion, Tahm Kench, Samira, Viktor, and Twitch, and all of these cosmetics are heading to the game's PBE servers now to be tested ahead of their eventual release.

The new skins in question were revealed by the League of Legends social accounts as they typically are the day before a new update drops. The video below shared from one of those Twitter accounts shows off all of the skins beginning with Sion before moving onto Tahm Kench, Samira, Viktor, and then Twitch.

🛠 Who's ready for another High Noon hoedown? 🤠



High Noon Tahm Kench, Samira, Sion, Viktor & Twitch! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/qCw3R4EQhx — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) May 10, 2022

For Sion and Tahm Kench, their aesthetic seems to be closest related to that of other demonic champions like Mordekaiser and Thresh who have fiery effects radiating from their skins. Samira's is fittingly a more traditional Western gunslinger look while the ones for Viktor and Twitch appear to be invoking some sort of spectral ghost town aesthetic.

As we've become accustomed to during these reveals, we also got a look at their splash arts, too, to show what they'll look like whenever you're loading into a game and to better highlight the High Noon fantasy they're based around. You can see the splash arts for Sion and Tahm Kench here with the ones for Viktor and Twitch seen here. Samira's can be seen below.

🔥🤠 High Noon Samira 🤠🔥 pic.twitter.com/yXOHtqYIRD — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) May 10, 2022

At least one of these new skins was somewhat expected following the reveal of the last High Noon cosmetics. Leona's splash art largely focused on the support champion, but in the background was a character who looked a whole lot like Tahm Kench. People suspected that we'd get a High Noon skin for the demon following that, but it wasn't expected to come so quickly.

This Sion skin might come a little too late for those who've been playing that champion frequently now that his Hullbreaker build is getting nerfed. That build still works on the version of the game the pros are playing during MSI 2022, however, so perhaps you'll see some Sion player or another champion bust out the Hullbreaker in competitive play this week.