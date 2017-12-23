League of Legends Gift Tags Gives Those IRL Presents That Champion Touch

Tis the season to fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, and many games are adding their own festive events to celebrate this time of year. While many of us are still putting our final touches on those IRL gifts for our loved ones, Riot Games wants to make sure that you have what you need to give the League of Legends lover in your life the perfect present ever.

Thanks to the community, there are several amazing pieces available to tag those gifts with beloved champions enjoying their own personal winter wonderlands:

“Community artist Inkinesss is back with some incredible League of Legends gift tags you can use for everyone on your holiday gift list, regardless if they’ve been naughty or nice! Ink also has a few other designs from years past that you can check out here.”

To download the different sizes offered in the highest quality, check them out here. They’re free too, so no worries! It’s the gift of fandom while also supported the talented community artist! To see even more adorable art, you can check out her Tumblr here to see what other League of Legends goodness she has in store!

Happy holidays!