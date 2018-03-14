Watch League of Legends’ New Gun Goddess Miss Fortune Login Screen

The newest login screen coming to League of Legends features Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and has now been spotted on the PBE.

No matter what players may think about the new skin for Miss Fortune and its Ultimate status, it’s hard to argue that the login screen isn’t pretty cool. The video that was uploaded to YouTube by frostyNinja, an account that keeps a collection of all League of Legends logins new and old, and shows Gun Goddess Miss Fortune swooping to the center of the screen after taking down the ship in the background. The marksman is equipped with a futuristic exosuit that changes the look of the champ and the guns that she wields with several different options for in-game looks.

These alternate appearances can be changes whenever players are in their bases through a special UI that’ll appear for those using the Ultimate skin. Four different looks are available, each of those outlined below following the official announcement of Gun Goddess Miss Fortune.

Scarlet Fair (Base): Built by MF from her father’s blueprints, this highly-modified suit can fire a rotating barrage of bullets, antimatter tank shells, missiles, and antipersonnel flak discharges.

Zero Hour: A gravity-resistant exosuit and so-called ‘black hole gun.’ Fires spheres of super-condensed dark matter.

Starswarm: A banned exosuit that utilizes creatures born from exploding suns to melt MF’s enemies.

Royal Arms: Capable of wiping out an entire fleet with its rapid-fire antimatter warheads, only a few of these suits were ever produced due to their immense destructive power.

However, some players have expressed some frustrations about the alternate transformations that center around the skin’s Ultimate status and recent statements from Riot Games. In a State of Skins video update, Riot Games admitted that the skin didn’t bring that “something new” that other Ultimates did and would therefore be sold at 2775 RP as opposed to the usual 3250 RP price. Many took this as an admission that Gun Goddess Miss Fortune missed the mark with players lamenting that this would be Miss Fortune’s only shot at an Ultimate with this skin also supposedly being the only Ultimate to be released this year. Following these complaints and players’ requests to have Miss Fortune’s skin pulled from its release to be reworked, Riot Games said that that wouldn’t be happening.

“We’ve been discussing all this feedback on GGMF as a team since yesterday. Before anything else, I want to be super transparent and honest with OP about their suggestion: We’re not going to do this,” Riot Cactopus said in response to a Reddit thread that suggested such an action.

Gun Goddess Miss Fortune will be available for purchase on March 22 for 2775 RP with bundle options available.

