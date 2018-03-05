Kai’Sa Added to League of Legends PBE, Now Ready for Testing

League of Legends’ newest Void champion, Kai’Sa, has now been added to the PBE and is ready to be tested across different roles.

Following the reveal of Kai’Sa, a human who was trapped in the Void and developed a symbiotic relationship with an entity in the mysterious, dangerous region. With the champ being added to the PBE, Riot Games has now opened a new PBE bug thread for the champion with a couple of known issues, all of which deal with the champion’s Supercharger (E) ability.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the champion’s lore has yet to be fully revealed, the champion is known to have a father-daughter relationship with Kassadin, a theory that’s already been proven in the champion’s special interactions with other champions. But until the lore page is made available with a full story and the champion’s that she’s connected to, players can read up on Kai’Sa’s abilities below before testing her out on the PBE.

Passive: Second Skin

Caustic Wounds: Kai’Sa’s basic attacks mark enemies with Plasma, dealing increasing bonus magic damage. After a few successive attacks, the Plasma ruptures for a burst of damage based on the target’s missing health. Nearby allies’ immobilizing effects add stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: Kai’Sa’s symbiote-suit adapts to her chosen attack style, evolving her abilities based on permanent stats gained from shop items and experience level.



Q: Icathian Rain

Kai’Sa releases a swarm of missiles evenly distributed among nearby enemies, with additional hits on the same target dealing slightly reduced damage.

Nearby allies’ immobilizing effects add stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Attack Damage, Icathian Rain fires significantly more missiles.



W: Void Seeker

Kai’Sa fires off a beam of Void energy, revealing the first enemy hit, dealing magic damage, and applying stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Ability Power, Void Seeker deals more damage and partially refunds the cooldown on champion hit.



E: Supercharger

Kai’Sa charges up, briefly increasing her movement speed but losing the ability to attack. After charging up, Kai’Sa whips out the big guns to increase her attack speed for a few seconds.

Basic attacks reduce Supercharger’s cooldown.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Attack Speed, Supercharger briefly grants true invisibility while charging up.



R: Killer Instinct

Kai’Sa dashes at extremely high speed with long range to a location near an enemy champion marked with Plasma and briefly gains a damage-absorbing shield.

The champion’s final ability is also the simplest, a move that allows Kai’Sa to quickly move in on a vulnerable enemy to burst them down behind enemy lines.