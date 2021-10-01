League of Legends’ Most Popular K/DA Song Is Coming to Just Dance 2022

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2022 will include the song “POP/STARS” that comes from the League of Legends music group K/DA, the companies announced this week. The announcement was made after a teaser shared on social media hinted at as much similar to how other new songs and choreographies have been teased over the past couple of days. Some gameplay showing off the song in action was also shared in a new trailer focused on the song.

League of Legends’ K/DA has had several hits over the year, but if the K-pop group were to have any one song in Just Dance 2022, it makes sense that it’d be “POP/STARS.” The track features the League of Legends champions Akali, Evelynn, Ahri, and Kai’Sa, but it also features the talents of real-life artists such as Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, and Jaira Burns. You can see all of those elements mixed together with the Just Dance 2022 flair in the gameplay trailer below.

While the K/DA group has had no shortage of catchy hits since the group was put together, “POP/STARS” has certainly been a standout. The music video for the song alone has been viewed a grand total of 463,825,358 times since it was added in November 2018, and that’s not counting the other places it’s been watched or listened to either. The group’s even made appearances during League of Legends esports events and has found similar successes with songs like “MORE,” so if other songs from K/DA were to be added to Just Dance 2022, too, there’d be plenty to choose from.

Beyond “POP/STARS,” Just Dance 2022 already has a growing list of songs to dance to when the game releases. A total of 40 new songs will be added including hits from Imagine Dragons, Ciara, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, and more. These 40 songs come in addition to the subscription-based Just Dance Unlimited which totals over 700 songs. As we get closer to the release of the new game, expect to see more songs revealed in a similar fashion.

Just Dance 2022 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on November 4th.