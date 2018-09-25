New ‘League of Legends’ Halloween Skins Revealed for Kled, Ekko, Janna

League of Legends is continuing its trend of Halloween-themed skins with three new cosmetics revealed, one each for Kled, Ekko, and Janna.

Falling squarely within the Tales from the Rift collection, the three new skins were revealed by Riot Games in a Worlds Season 2018 event trailer that showed off the new skins and other parts of this year’s championship event. Neither names nor prices have been announced yet for the skins, but the three skins were all shown in-game in the trailer above with Ekko apparently dressed like a glow-in-the-dark skeleton that throws pumpkins, Janna a witch with a broomstick and a flying companion, and a mustached Kled riding atop a dragon-like Skaarl.

While the reveal of the new skins is a welcome announcement for League players who keep any of the three champions in their rotation, it’s especially relieving news for Kled mains who have been clamoring for a new skin. Riot Games shared a teaser not long ago that said the Noxian Yordle and his lizard companion would be getting a new skin by the end of the year. The release date for that skin appears to be coming sooner rather than later with Kled’s skin tied to the Tales from the Rift event that’s coming up soon.

Kled’s new Halloween skin will break the champion’s dry spell that he’s been experiencing since he was released back in August 2016. His release skin, Sir Kled, is the only one to his name right now, a skin that turns both himself and Skaarl into a knight and his trusty steed. With two years and some change separating Kled’s two skin releases, Kled mains will finally have another skin to pick from. Camille’s also getting a skin at some point this year, but it hasn’t been revealed what the Piltover champion will get yet.

Though the skins themselves don’t have any further details yet, more Tales from the Rift content has with different loot options available through the Worlds Pass for the 2018 World Championship. By purchasing the Worlds Pass and collecting the Worlds Tokens that come from both it and the missions it unlocks, players can redeem those Tokens for Worlds-themed loot and Tales from the Rift items. A Summoner Icon, Emote, Ward Skin, loading screen Border, and Spooky Position Orb are all the items included in Tales from the Rift content, the latter an Orb that gives random skin shards for positions and the chance for more skin shards and loot-exclusive items.

League of Legends’ new skins for Kled, Ekko, and Janna are expected to be detailed in full soon and should head to the PBE before going live.