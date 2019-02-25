‘League of Legends’: LCS Spring Finals Tickets Info Announced

Information on how League of Legends players and esports fans can secure their entrance to the LCS Spring Finals has been announced.

Riot Games is bringing the 2019 LCS Spring Finals to St. Louis on April 13th, an announcement from late January confirmed, and it’s now been confirmed that people can start purchasing tickets for this event on March 5th. On that day at 10 a.m. PT, League fans can buy the tickets through Ticketmaster for different prices depending on the tier desired, according to Riot Games’ announcement. Tier 1 is $74.15, Tier 2 is $58.85, and Tier 3 will go for $30 when the tickets go on sale. The most expensive tickets put viewers closest to the stage in the Chaifetz Arena while Tier 3 is in the Upper Bowl of seats.

Tickets are also cheaper when bought at the Chaifetz Box Office, though there’s guarantee the tickets will still be available by the time someone tries to buy the tickets there.

“There are no Ticketmaster vendor fees when purchasing directly from the Chaifetz Arena box office,” Riot Games’ announcement said. “However, both box office sales and online sales draw from the same pool of tickets, so there is no guarantee of tickets remaining available at the box office if the show sells out quickly online.”

Those who will look through the options for tickets may notice that there’s no general admission seating choice among the different tiers. Riot Games explained its decision to remove general admission seating from the choices.

Want to buy tickets to LCS Spring Finals? Tickets go on sale March 5th at 12PM CST. Learn more at //t.co/zufJGCGI2x pic.twitter.com/xlvBMb7ChC — lolesports (@lolesports) February 25, 2019

“We’ve listened to fan feedback and have decided to reverse course on utilizing GA seating for this event,” Riot Games said. “We understand that dedicated seat numbers allow audience members to more freely visit concessions, restrooms, activations and the merch store without the fear of losing their seats. It also means that fans are not forced to line up hours before the event just to get “better” seats. And finally, GA seating forces us to put fewer tickets on sale, as we need to reserve seats to make up for gaps that consistently arise between groups of attendees. Because of these drawbacks, we have decided to move forward with dedicated seat numbers.”

Up to five tickets can be purchased in one transaction though, so buyers still can make sure their seats are next to each other. Riot Games said this five-ticket limit should also cut down on the number of tickets purchased by scalpers.

Riot Games is also trying a different Spring Finals format this year where only the top two teams will compete against each other instead of having a third-place and fourth-place match, the full details on that decision seen here.