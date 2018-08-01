League of Legends Reveals New Mafia and Cosmic Skins

Riot Games unveiled several new League of Legends skins for Braum, Lulu, Ashe, and Xin Zhao with the first champ getting a Mafia skin the others joining the Cosmic line of cosmetics.

The new League of Legends skins were previewed earlier today ahead of the release of Patch 8.15’s notes. On Twitter, the League of Legends EU account unveiled first looks of the four skins as they headed to the game’s PBE servers for testing before going live for everyone. Mafia Braum boast a shield and a hardened appearance while the Cosmic skins come with the normal radiance and intergalactic appearance that’s come to be expected from the skin line.

And finally: Mafia Braum! 💪💰 pic.twitter.com/S6dA7NEnKY — League of Legends EU (@loleu) July 31, 2018

Ashe, Lulu and Xin Zhao are also getting new skins! 🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/llPAmFk16P — League of Legends EU (@loleu) July 31, 2018

As for the prices for the skins and the specifics regarding their new effects and appearances, posts on the PBE boards have gone up for each one of the skins. These also include the prices for each one, but they’ll all cost the same price at 1350 RP for each. Each of the skins’ names and details can be seen below courtesy of their respective PBE boards posts that are linked here as well. You’ll notice that Lulu’s skin breakdown confirms what you might’ve thought you’d seen in the video preview by saying that her Pix is now a tiny, tiny version of Aurelion Sol.

Mafia Braum

New model and textures for Braum and his shield…erm, safe!

New VFX for all spells: freshly stolen gems, coins, and gold!

New SFX for all spells, cha-ching!

New recall animation: With the help of his trusty poro, Braum attempts to pick the lock!

Cosmic Enchantress Lulu

New model and textures – AURELION SMOL. ‘ENOUGH SAID.

New Spell VFX – Featuring deep cosmic shades

New SFX – Celestial hits and enchantments.

New recall animation – A special constellation to guide Lulu home

Cosmic Queen Ashe

New model and textures – Cosmic Queen Ashe in all her royal splendor

New Spell VFX – Shining constellations in every ability.

New SFX – Now you don’t have to wait randomly at night to hear a shooting star.

New recall animation – Serene and captivating.

Cosmic Defender Xin Zhao

New model and textures – Knight in shining, silver armor.

New Spell VFX – Featuring graceful cosmic attacks

New SFX – SFX on all spells!! Hear the cosmic blade with each strike.

New recall animation – Stave off the unworthy, and salute the Queen.

These skins were unveiled alongside Mecha Aurelion Sol, a skin that was also previewed and added to the PBE today.