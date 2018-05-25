League of Legends May Bundle Sale May 25 – 31

Sometimes, it’s just time to “treat yo self” and splurge on a new skin for your main in League of Legends. We get it, Riot Games gets it, and now you can get some yourself for half off! For a limited time only, Riot Games is hosting a May Bundle skin sale, making everything available for half off what you’d usually spend using those Riot Points. But hurry fast, because the sale ends on the 31st at 7:59 AM GMT.

Here’s the breakdown of what you need to know:

Moving Target Bundle – 50% off at 2324 RP (3983 RP if you need the champions)

Hired Gun Lucian

Omega Squad Tristana

Arclight Vayne

Star Guardian Ezreal

Surprise Party Bundle – 50% off at 2324 RP (4084 RP if you need the champions)

Dark Star Kha’Zix

Jade Dragon Wukong

Mecha Rengar

Dark Valkyrie Diana

Babysitters Bundle – 50% off at 2212 RP (3617 RP if you need the champions)

Urf the Nami-tee

Pentakill Sona

Star Guardian Soraka

Pool Party Lulu

Construct and Disrupt Bundle – 50% off at 2584 RP (4638 RP if you need the champions)

Some pretty sweet deals going on, but I have to say that the ‘Urf the Nami-tee’ Nami skin is probably my personal favourite. It’s just another neat way players can make those Riot Points stretch a bit further while still getting to enjoy more customization options in-game.

