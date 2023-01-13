League of Legends Releases Mid-Patch 13.1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

League of Legends got its latest update, Patch 13.1, earlier in the week, and not long after that, it's already gotten a mid-patch update, too, to bring in line a champion who was nerfed a bit to hard in the initial update. That champion is Rammus, a character loved by speedsters and despised by Marksmen, and thanks to this latest mid-patch update, you may see him rolling around the jungle more often in the next couple of days.

As outlined in the initial set of patch notes, the reasoning behind the first Rammus nerfs was that he'd gotten a bit too powerful thanks to the introduction of the Jak'Sho the Protean item. His base attack damage and health were both lowered, and the numbers on his Defensive Ball Curl move were reduced, too.

Now, the mid-patch update has given him back some of the stats he lost and then some. His base armor which wasn't affected at all by the initial nerfs has been buffed, so while he's not quite back to pre-nerf Rammus, he's not far off from it either.

Aside from Rammus, the only other change mentioned in the notes for the mid-patch update dealt with a bugfix or two. You can see the details on those Rammus adjustments as well as the bugfixes below.

Rammus

Base Attack Damage: 53 ⇒ 55

Base Health: 614 ⇒ 675

Base Armor: 36 ⇒ 40

W – Defensive Ball Curl Bonus Flat Armor: 25 ⇒ 35

Bugfixes

A Little too Tanky: Fixed a bug that was causing Ornn's passive to grant percent total increased health, armor, and magic resist instead of percent bonus stats.

Not Adding Up: Fixed a bug that was causing Fimbulwinter to grant less base health than Winter's approach.

League's 2023 season just recently got underway, so while players have been able to test out new items and synergies for a while now thanks to the preseason period, it's expected that we'd see adjustments like these to fine-tune what's already been in place. As the meta continues to develop in the new season, expect to see more buffs and nerfs swing back and forth until things settle.