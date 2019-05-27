League of Legends Reveals Mordekaiser’s New Abilities

League of Legends’ Mordekaiser rework has been an anticipated reveal for players who want to see the mace-wielding doombringer return to the Rift with a set of fresh abilities, and thanks to a new reveal, we now know what the update champion is capable of. Mordekaiser will still be smacking enemies down with his massive weapon and harvesting their souls for his own use, and he now boasts some crowd control to bring enemies back into his clutches. His new ultimate also looks like it’ll cement him as the ultimate “1v1 me” champion.

Riot Games revealed all of Mordekaiser’s abilities in a page on the game’s site that previewed the champion’s rework. A teaser image of the champion was shown that shows him outfitted with his signature armor though mostly enveloped in shadows. The best look at the champion comes from the video above though that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the update’s development and shows what his abilities will look like in-game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of Mordekaiser’s abilities can be seen below:

Passive – Darkness Rise

Mordekaiser’s basic attacks deal bonus magic damage. After three spells or attacks against a champion, Darkness Rise deals damage to nearby enemies and gives movement speed until Mordekasier is out of combat.

Q – Obliterate

Mordekaiser slams down his mace, dealing damage in an area or bonus damage to a single enemy.

W – Indestructible

The evil overlord absorbs 25% of damage taken and damage dealt. Casting once generates a shield with this value. Mordekaiser can cast again to consume 50% of the shield for health.

E – Death’s Grasp

Passive: Mordekaiser gains 25% Magic Penetration

Active: A deadly claw drags enemies towards him, dealing damage.

R – Realm of Death

Mordekaiser banishes a single enemy champion to the Death Realm for a 7 second 1v1, stealing a percent of their core stats. If he kills his target, he consumes their soul, keeping their partial stats until they respawn.

Like many champions, Mordekaiser’s new ultimate is the most interesting part of his kit. Just like the old Poppy could single out one champion to only take damage from, Mordekaiser can target an enemy and banish them to the Death Realm for the ultimate showdown where souls are on the line. If he wins the duel, he returns to the Rift infused with the power of their soul.

Look for the reworked Mordekaiser to appear on the PBE first where his abilities will be tested before going live.