New ‘League of Legends’ Ranked Emblem Designs Previewed

One of Riot Games’ latest League of Legends reveals shows off updated versions of all the ranked emblems.

As part of the ranked changes coming to League of Legends in 2019, Riot Games is updating the ranked emblems that signify what tier players are in during their ranked climb. With two new tiers called “Iron” and “Grandmaster being added in 2019, those new emblems will be integrated with updated versions of the existing ranked emblems that players are already familiar with.

Following a series of periodical reveals of the new ranked emblems, Riot Games senior designer Ed “Riot SapMagic” Altorfer shared a tweet that included a side-by-side comparison of all the ranked emblems so far. The final emblem to be revealed was the Challenger emblem shown on the left image in the tweet with all the emblems shown to the right as well as beneath the Rioter’s message.

Hello, summoners! Here’s the sneak peek of the new Challenger emblem—we’re still iterating/polishing, but please share your feedback! I also went ahead and updated the side-by-side with the latest art based on the feedback we got so far.#leagueoflegends #ranked #season2019 pic.twitter.com/d4N9MkKAZN — Ed Altorfer (@RiotSapMagic) October 4, 2018

Iron’s emblem is seen in the top-left corner with that rank being the new lowest tier beneath Bronze to better differentiate the skill levels between Bronze, Silver, and now Iron players. On the opposite end of the ladder is the Grandmaster emblem that’s seen second from the right on the bottom row, a tier that adds another rung to better accommodate the gap between the top two tiers that exists in the current ranked structure.

The emblems prior to the Challenger reveal were shared to allow for League of Legends players to offer their constructive feedback on the designs with some changes already being made. Riot SapMagic says that Riot Games still has plans to improve the emblems with the feedback already leading to better lighting and detail, but there are currently no plans for a major shift in design.

1. Improve lighting/materials to match other art (Gold/Diamond and others)

2. Create a focal point (gemstone/center of emblem?)

3. Add more shine and vibrant qualities (similar to current emblems)

4. Increase contrast/add a secondary material in some cases 2/3 — Ed Altorfer (@RiotSapMagic) October 4, 2018

We’re not going to make any major design changes to the shape or silhouette of the emblems, but we’ll look to improve the inside for more clarity and to make the progression more obvious. 3/3 — Ed Altorfer (@RiotSapMagic) October 4, 2018

Riot Games’ ranked changes for League of Legends are planned to go into effect during the 2019 season.