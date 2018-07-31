League of Legends’ Nexus Blitz Brings Back Deathfire Grasp, More Old Items

League of Legends has an entirely new game mode being tested called Nexus Blitz, a mode that’ll feature some old items that players will remember fondly.

The game mode is a sharp deviation from the normal Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, and Twisted Treeline games. It’s got a map that’s unique to the game mode with different rules and guidelines governing the experience as well. Riot Games revealed the game mode earlier today with the map seen further down, but a newer post about Nexus Blitz shared more details that touched on the returning items.

After reminding players about what Nexus Blitz is and stressing the fact that it’s a highly experimental game mode – though Riot says it could become permanent if things go well – the post on League’s PBE boards from August “Riot Jinxylord” Browning shared a list of the items that’ll be returning. Those include some from way back in League’s history as well as the ARAM items like Ghost Walkers that were tested briefly before being removed, the full list seen below:

New (Old) Items

Wriggle’s Lantern

Ghost Walkers

Spectral Cutlass

Bloodletter’s Veil

Deathfire Grasp

Spear of Shojin

Atma’s Reckoning

Force of Nature

(Heart of Gold and Philosopher’s Stone have spiritually returned—see Starting items above.)

The Heart of Gold and Philosopher’s Stone items mentioned at the bottom of the list are indeed making a comeback, but not in their previous forms. Instead, they’ll replace the support items that players typically by on Summoner’s Rift with two new options that will be the go-to starting items for supports. Those items and more were covered in a separate part of the post that listed all of the starting items below that players can begin their Nexus Blitz games with.

Starting Item

Only 1 starter item can be purchased. Doran’s, jungle, and support items all count as starter items.

The sustain aspects of the Doran’s items have been significantly buffed (Lifesteal, mana regen, health regen)

Added a new Doran’s item for Enchanters who want to last hit (Doran’s Lost Idol).

Support items have been changed:

Supports can buy Heart of Targon (Relic Shield) or Philosopher’s Medallion (Ancient Coin). Spellthief’s line has been removed.

These items are stronger than their SR counterparts but do not upgrade into anything.

Support item quests are gone, as is sightstone.

Control wards have been removed

Nexus Blitz is going live on the PBE for testing before it rolls out to everyone as a wider release that’ll last a few weeks. You can expect it to be changed aggressively since it’s so experimental, but you can learn all about its finer details through Riot’s latest boards post.