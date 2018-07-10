Riot Is Open to New Nontraditional League of Legends Marksmen

Riot Games is on board with the idea of releasing new off-meta champions into League of Legends’ bottom lane, but not just for the sake of shoehorning role diversity into the game.

Considering the current state of League, just about anything goes in the bottom lane right now. Mages, tanks, bruisers, assassins, and the typical marksmen champions can exist in the bot lane so long as they have a support watching their back, but there’s still one champion who was planned to be an atypical “marksmen” before this bot lane fiesta started. Mordekaiser, the metallic, mace-wielding champion, was reworked to be able to work in tandem with another champion. He’s the first of his kind, and Riot is open to more Mordekaiser-esque champions in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riot’s lead designer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street spoke about the possibility of adding these types of champions to the game in the Wired video above and on Twitter. The second video of the series where Street addresses players’ questions on Twitter, the designer was asked about releasing non-marksmen who are geared towards the bot lane. Street said that Riot is indeed open to it, so long as it’s “the right champion.”

Long term, we’d love to do it, but it has to be the right champion and we don’t want to do something messed up just so we can claim there’s more diversity in the bot-lane. — LoLSupport_GS2 (@LoLSupport_GS2) July 3, 2018

Expanding on his tweet where he replied to the question about releasing the nontraditional bot lane champions, Street used the game’s most recent champion, Pyke, as an example of diversity. The champion is officially classified as a support, though his emphasis on damage, deadly item builds, and assassin-style gameplay would make you think twice about that if you saw him in a game and didn’t catch his official reveal.

“That is something that we would love to do if we can do it right,” Street said around the 3:30 mark. “As an example, we just released Pyke who is a potentially bottom lane support champion, but he plays much more like an assassin. He’s the assassin class in the bot lane position, if you want to be technical.”

Street also entertained other players’ questions in the Twitter Q&A session such as which champions he’d like to grab a drink with and whether Jhin was based off of any real-life serial killers or not. You can hear those questions and more being answered in the video above.