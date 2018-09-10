‘League of Legends’ Odyssey Event Starts Soon With New Skins and Game Mode

Riot Games’ second PvE mode for League of Legends is starting soon as part of the Odyssey event that was teased in a trailer on Monday.

Featuring Jinx, Malphite, and Yasuo aboard a ship called the Morning Star, the three were the main characters featured in the Odyssey trailer above. Each of the champions were featured in their new Odyssey skins that’ll be released in Patch 8.18 alongside more Odyssey skins for Kayn, Sona, and Ziggs. The patch will also give players access to the new PvE game mode called Odyssey Extraction that’ll be active from Sept. 11 to Oct. 8, Riot Games said in a press release.

Just as the Star Guardian PvE event did, Odyssey Extraction will pit players against AI enemies as they tear through an alien planet. The goal of the Morning Star crew’s mission is to save Ziggs who’s crashed on the planet, hence why he’s mentioned in the trailer’s description as one of the champions that’ll get a skin but wasn’t featured in the video. The game mode includes five different difficulties and players can level up their champions’ power by acquiring resources called “Augments.” Playing the mode permanently unlocks the upgrades that can then be taken into the more difficult versions of the mode to help make them winnable. Each of the new Odyssey skins for each of the six champions involved in the event will also be unlocked in the game mode throughout its duration.

For players who can defeat at least the Intro difficulty, the easiest one that’s available, you’ll gain access to a merch item called the Morning Star Crew Jacket. It’s a real jacket that’ll be bought through Riot Games Merch, but you’ll only be able to buy it if you complete the game mode. More items are expected to be purchasable too with Riot Games saying that an Odyssey merch line would accompany the event, but those items haven’t been revealed yet.

Kayn players are also getting their first post-release skin for the champion that’s technically three skins in one given how the champion works. The Darkin assassin is the antagonist of this event and is getting quite the skin for his first post-release cosmetic with Kayn being the only one of the six champions getting a Legendary skin. His will therefore be the most expensive with the full list of skins and prices seen below.

Odyssey Kayn (Legendary 1820)

Odyssey Sona (1350 RP)

Odyssey Jinx (1350 RP)

Odyssey Yasou (1350 RP)

Odyssey Ziggs (1350 RP)

Odyssey Malphite (1350 RP)

League of Legends’ Odyssey event begins on Sept. 11 with the Extraction game mode, new skins, and more.