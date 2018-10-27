‘League of Legends’ Is Holding a One-Day Clash Test With Rewards

League of Legends players can soon take part in a one-day Clash test that’s completely free and gives them the chance to earn some rewards.

Following a series of Clash tests on the PBE servers, Ben “Riot Draggles” Forbes said in a League of Legends post that a one-day test will soon begin in different regions. Certain requirements are still in place for players to participate, but a free ticket will be distributed to eligible players so that they can play in the Clash beta at no cost.

“In our last update, we announced PBE tests for Clash,” Riot Draggles said. “From those tests, we improved the game flow and created a recovery tool which gives us the confidence to test these changes on a larger scale. To help get Clash launch-ready, everyone gets a free ticket to participate in a one-day, 4-team bracket test (that’s 2 games!). All Clash test participants must have a Rank and at least Honor level 2.”

The Rioter tweeted the announcement alongside a schedule for when the different Clash betas will take place with a small correction following the tweet that pertained to European players.

Upcoming free Clash test schedule! BR: Oct 31 / 20:00 GMT-3

LAS: Oct 31 / 20:00 GMT-3

LAN: Oct 31 / 20:00 CST

NA: Nov 2 / 17:00 PDT

TR: Nov 3 / 19:00 GMT+3

EUNE: Nov 3-4 / 19:00 GMT (2-day test)

EUW: Nov 3-4 / 19:00 CET (2-day test)//t.co/3ZNdwlgQvn pic.twitter.com/k6thZQwKNu — Ben Forbes (@draggles) October 26, 2018

*TIME CORRECTION* i got the EUNE and EUW times flipped (EUNE is 19:00 CET and EUW is 19:00 GMT) – but i’ll tweet later to clarify those — Ben Forbes (@draggles) October 26, 2018

When the Clash test is ready, a tab for the tournament-style game mode will appear in the client alongside the free ticket, the post said. Players can form their teams before the start of the test and can look forward to loot and the Clash currency called Victory Points if they help test the feature.

“Everyone participating in a Clash regional test gets Victory Points and a chance to earn a Clash orb, and an exclusive Clash beta banner (400 VP) and icon. This is the last opportunity to earn a Clash beta banner and icon before moving to a new rewards theme.”

Inside those Clash orbs are experience boosts and logos for the Clash teams alongside other rewards that change depending on how well players did during the Clash competitions.

The post also went over everything that Riot Games has learned in the past few PBE tests that players assisted with. League of Legends’ Clash launch was cancelled back in May with these PBE tests looking to fix the problems the mode experience in hopes of bringing it back to the live servers.