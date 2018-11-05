‘League of Legends’ Partner Chromas Will Be Buyable With Blue Essence

League of Legends’ new chromas that are currently only available through the League Partner program will eventually be purchasable with Blue Essence, Riot Games said.

Riot Games announced the League Partner Program in September, a way for League players and viewers to connect with content creators and dish out rewards for everyone. Streamers and other potential partners could get chromas as rewards for partnering with Riot Games and they’d also get codes for exclusive chromas to give out to those who follow their work.

It’s these chromas that Riot Games said will be buyable later in the Blue Essence Emporium for those who didn’t get them through the League Partner Program. Chromas released through the program will be distributed exclusively by partners for a period of time before becoming available in the limited-time store for 10,000 Blue Essence.

“We’ll be adding all League Partner Program chromas to the Blue Essence Emporium following the same timing rules as other chromas, for a cost of 10,000 BE per chroma,” Riot Game’s post about the League Partner Program chroma changes said.

The green chroma for Infernal Amumu, for example has been a League Partner Program-exclusive chroma since the skin was released with content creators passing out the chroma to their followers. Some of the top comments on the skin’s announcement page said the green chroma was the most attractive of the options and also the hardest to get because of its availability, perhaps an intentional decision on Riot Games’ part to promote the program or perhaps a case of players simply wanting what’s essentially a limited-edition chroma. Riot Games clearly took note of the discussions among League players with the League Partner Program changes announcement saying that the adjustments were made to “accommodate hardcore collectors and fans of the color green.”

Odyssey Sona’s “But Why?” emote will join the League Partner Program chromas in the Blue Essence Emporium, an emote that wasn’t part of the program but was still hard to obtain. That emote will be made available for 25,000 Blue Essence with both the chromas and emotes found in mid-season 2019’s Blue Essence Emporium.

The post also revealed the next League Partner Program chroma to be one for Program LeBlanc. According to the guidelines for releasing the chromas in the Blue Essence Emporium, this chroma and whatever Riot Games has planned for December will both be found alongside the green Infernal Amumu during the 2019 mid-season store event.