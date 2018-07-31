League of Legends Patch 8.15’s Biggest Changes

The next League of Legends patch is out tomorrow with Patch 8.15 introducing the Akali rework and several other big changes to take note of.

Patch 8.15 may be headlined by Akali’s rework, the ninja that now has an entirely new set of abilities to work with, but others like marksmen champions also got some attention. It’s a smaller patch compared to othes with just a few champion changes and other features being adjusted, though not everyone will be pleased with all the changes. Supports, for example are going to find that they have a bit less gold to start with every game, though the marksmen that they support should have some new item variations to play with if they’re prone to using critical chance items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riot Games shared a quick rundown of what’s included in the patch in the video above with our list of the five most important parts of Patch 8.15 seen below.

Akali Rework

Akali’s update is being released in Patch 8.15 with the champion bringing dashes, stealth, and more to League once again, this time with updated versions of the original abilities.

If you haven’t seen much on Akali, you can check out her abilities below along with the champion spotlight trailer above that should give you an idea of what she’s doing while she kills you under your own turret without taking turret shots.

Assassin’s Mark

Damaging a champion with an ability creates a ring around them. When the ring forms, Akali gains a burst of movement speed towards it. Once she crosses the ring, Akali gains another burst of movement speed towards the enemy.

Crossing the ring also empowers her kama, which increases the range and damage of her next attack. This attack also restores a small amount of energy.

Five Point Strike

Akali throws five kunai in a narrow arc, damaging enemies directly in front of her and slowing those at maximum range.

If cast with nearly full energy, Akali heals for a percentage of the damage.

At rank 5, Five Point Strike deals extra damage to minions and monsters.

Twilight Shroud

Akali restores energy and creates cloud of smoke, which slowly spreads to cover a ring-shaped area. While in the smoke, Akali is obscured and has increased movement speed.

While obscured, Akali is stealthed and though her position can be revealed, Akali herself can’t be—meaning she can’t be targeted by abilities or attacks, including by turrets.

Akali can leave the smoke a few times to extend the duration of Twilight Shroud by a small amount.

Shuriken Flip

Akali backflips and throws a shuriken forward, damaging and marking the first enemy hit. The shuriken can also hit and mark the smoke from Twilight Shroud.

Akali can reactivate Shuriken Flip to dash to the marked target, damaging enemies she passes through.

Perfect Execution

Akali dashes up to two times, with a slight delay between. The first dash deals physical damage and briefly stuns, while the second dash deals magic damage based on the missing health of the enemy.

Marksmen Items

Riot Games is taking another pass at marksmen items in Patch 8.15 with crit items like Infinity Edge and Stormrazor getting more changes. One outlier, Mercurial Scimitar, will also be more affordable when the patch releases at the expense of some damage.

If you’re a marksmen player or use the attack damage items on other champions, you can check out the list of item changes below to see what’s new.

Infinity Edge

TOTAL COST 3600 gold ⇒ 3400 gold

BUILD PATH BF Sword + BF Sword + 1000 gold ⇒ BF Sword + Pickaxe + 1225 gold

TRUE DAMAGE CONVERSION 15% ⇒ 10%

ATTACK DAMAGE 80 ⇒ 70

UPDATEDTRUE CRIT TEXT “True Damage Critical Strikes” now display as a blue/white icon instead of the purple “Magic Damage Crit” icon

Stormrazor

BUILD PATH BF Sword + Pickaxe + Dagger + Dagger + 425 gold ⇒ BF Sword + Long Sword + Long Sword + Dagger + 500 gold

TOTAL COST 3200 gold ⇒ 2800 gold

ATTACK DAMAGE 75 ⇒ 65

ATTACK SPEED 30% ⇒ 25%

Essence Reaver

ATTACK DAMAGE 70 ⇒ 75

Zeal Items

Rapid Firecannon, Statikk Shiv & Runaan’s Hurricane GOLD COST 2900 gold ⇒ 2800 gold

Phantom Dancer GOLD COST 2800 gold ⇒ 2700 gold



Mercurial Scimitar

TOTAL COST 3700 gold ⇒ 3500 gold

COMBINE COST 525 gold ⇒ 325 gold

ATTACK DAMAGE 65 ⇒ 50

More Jungle Item Gold Changes

Jungle items and the gold earned by the champions that use them were changed in the latest patch with goals to penalize gold-funneling strategies. While the changes were largely effective, Riot’s tweaking them slightly to avoid punishing junglers who are doing well.

“The previous Monster Hunter had the effect of inhibiting the snowball of a jungle who got ahead with kills, not just a champion who was duo-farming the jungle,” Riot Games’ patch notes said. “We’re changing the mechanic to only restrict champions who have the highest minion score, not the highest gold.”

[REMOVED] SHARE THE LOAD If you have the most individual total gold on your team, lane minion kills will grant 10 less gold

[NEW] SHARE THE LOAD If you have the highest minion score on your team, lane minion kills will grant you 10 less gold

[NEW] TWISTED TREELINE The Monster Hunter changes also apply on Twisted Treeline

Support Items Get More Expensive

Supports are going to find that they have a bit less gold to work with in the beginning of the game after they purchase their starting items now that the choices are getting more expensive.

Previewing the changes on the PBE, the cost of all the starting support items was raised 50 gold each. That amount doesn’t sound like much at first, but it’s a significant change at the start of a game. This means that supports won’t be able to buy a Refillable Potion when they start the game and will instead have to buy a support item and two Health Potions to bring to lane, a change confirmed in the patch notes.

Ancient Coin, Relic Shield & Spellthief’s Edge

COST 350 gold ⇒ 400 gold

[NEW] TWISTED TREELINE These changes also apply on Twisted Treeline.

Nomad’s Medallion, Targon’s Brace & Frostfang

TOTAL COST 850 gold (unchanged)

COMBINE COST 500 gold ⇒ 450 gold

[NEW] TWISTED TREELINE These changes also apply on Twisted Treeline.

New Stats Page

If you’re looking to analyze your finished games in greater detail and review how you did, you’ll look forward to the new stats page that’ll break down all sorts of metrics.

“The new Stats tab inside your profile page comes stuffed with performance-based analysis of your play across combat, map control, and income,” the patch notes said. “Compare yourself to friends and enemies alike, and uncover the path to your next level of play.”

The patch notes also explained how to find the stats page as well as what you’ll be able to do with it.

Stats