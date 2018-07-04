Mini League of Legends Patch Buffs Aatrox and ADCs

A mini update called Patch 8.13b is releasing for League of Legends that buffs marksmen and Aatrox while toning down some dominant junglers.

Patch 8.13 just dropped nearly a week ago today to release Aatrox back onto the Rift with his new abilities, but Riot Games already has another small-scale update ready for players. That’s because Patch 8.13 is a three-week patch as opposed to a two-week one, so the next true patch won’t be out until July 18. To bridge the gap between the updates, Riot Games announced a few days ago that a mini-patch would released with some smaller changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To reduce the time between balance adjustments though we’ll be doing a mini patch via micropatching halfway through the 8.14 development cycle,” Riot Meddler said in an announcement on the League boards. “An 8.13b basically, like we did 7.24b last year before the holidays. Details of what will go in that next week once we’ve got them figured out, will primarily be needed balance changes that shouldn’t have to wait another week and a half until 8.14.”

Details for today’s 8.13b patch! As a reminder, we only did this because we were on a 3 patch cycle and wanted to address some stuff now as opposed to waiting an additional 2 weeks before 8.14 goes live on the 17th/18th of July! pic.twitter.com/gtroZ7hbXe — Richard Henkel (@Riot_Maple) July 3, 2018

The notes are now up for the patch and are listed below with champions like Caitlyn, Aatrox, and Nocturne featured in the series of changes alongside ADC items like Stormrazor, a crit weapon that now has a new build path. You’ll also notice that the Brawler’s Glove item has now been brought down to just 400 gold, though Zeal’s combine cost went up a bit to account for the difference.

Caitlyn

HEADSHOT DAMAGE 50% (+100% crit chance) total attack damage ⇒ 50-100% (at levels 1-18) (+150% crit chance) total attack damage

Tristana

Q ATTACK SPEED 30/50/70/90/110% ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110%

E COST 70/75/80/85/90 mana ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70 mana

Varus

Q MINIMUM DAMAGE RATIO 1.0 total attack damage ⇒1 total attack damage

Q MAXIMUM DAMAGE RATIO 1.5 total attack damage ⇒65 total attack damage

W ON-HIT DAMAGE 5/9/13/17/21 ⇒ 7/10.5/14/17.5/21

W STACK POP DAMAGE 2/2.75/3.5/4.25/5% target’s maximum health per stack ⇒ 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% target’s maximum health per stack

Stormrazor

BUILD PATH BF Sword + Pickaxe + Dagger + 725 gold ⇒ BF Sword + Pickaxe + Dagger + Dagger + 425 gold

TOTAL COST 3200 gold (unchanged)

CRIT DAMAGE 160-200% (at 0-60% crit chance) ⇒ 160-200% (at 0-30% crit chance)

Brawler’s Gloves

COST 600 gold ⇒ 400 gold

Zeal

COMBINE COST 400 gold ⇒ 600 gold

TOTAL COST 1300 gold (unchanged)

Aatrox

Q1 LENGTH 625 ⇒ 650

Q1 WIDTH 175 ⇒ 200

Q2 LENGTH 500 ⇒ 525 (sweet spot size unchanged)

Nocturne

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 65 ⇒ 62

R DAMAGE RATIO 1.5 bonus attack damage ⇒2 bonus attack damage

Taliyah