League of Legends Delays Patch 8.6 Release

Not long after the patch notes for the latest League of Legends update were revealed, Riot Games announced that Patch 8.6 would be delayed.

On the EUW League of Legends boards, a new post that was added recently confirmed that the patch would not be releasing on time. While a detailed explanation for what was halting the patch’s rollout wasn’t given, it was mentioned that there were patch issues found in both Oceania and Japan.

“We’re working on updating our messaging to reflect this, however patch 8.6 is currently delayed due to issues found in Oceania and Japan as part of the deploy,” the post on the League boards read. “Currently we are working on a fix, however have no solid ETA. We’ll update our messaging on the Service Status Page once we have a new timeframe, but this will be at least 24 hours, potentially longer.”

The Service Status Page linked above that will default to whatever region you’re located in reflects the current status of the game’s network problems with a message that repeats the post’s announcement. The “Game” section of the server status on both the EUW and NA Service Status Pages both provide the same message about the patch being delayed.

“Due to an emergent issue the 8.6 patch is delayed,” the status page read. “We will update when a new date for the patch has been confirmed.”

The status pages and the boards post both add that server transfers to and from Oceania and Japan from other regions will be unavailable during this time due to those two regions now being on a different patch than everyone else is. A similar post to the one on the EUW boards has not been added to the NA counterpart, so while players can check back on the boards for more updates on the status of the patch, it may be easier to simply check the status page for your region every now and then to see when an update is provided.

Patch 8.6 doesn’t include a new or reworked champion this time, but it does bring a whole mess of changes for champions that use the Duskblade of Draktharr as well as nerfs for the item itself. One for All will also be returning with the patch, but this delay may not affect it since the rotating game mode wasn’t scheduled to begin until March 30 anyway with an end date scheduled for April 16.