Next League of Legends Patch Will Nerf the Jungle Role

League of Legends’ next update that’s scheduled to release in about a week and a half will take a look at the Jungle role. More specifically, it’ll nerf the position by removing some of its power through adjustments planned for the different camps Junglers take during their Jungle routes. A preview of the update was shared this week to give an idea of what’ll change whenever Update 11.4 is released.

Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter, the gameplay design director for League of Legends, shared a snippet of the patch notes planned for Update 11.4 this week to show League players what’s planned for the Jungle position. Instead of targeting the items that Junglers use, the changes will affect the majority of the camps that Junglers clear. Gold earned from killing the camps as well as the experience gained from clearing them has been reduced across the board with both the Gromp and Razorbeak monsters getting more health in the next update as well to make clearing them take just a bit longer.

One set of changes we're working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for Jungle. These should take Jungle power levels down to season 10 levels. Currently the position is holding too much influence over the game. pic.twitter.com/ZuEYHCSK2m — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 5, 2021

As Yetter pointed out, the goal for these changes is to reduce the power of the Jungle position in hopes to bring it down to around the levels that it was at in Season 10. Reflecting a common sentiment from non-Junglers in League, he mentioned how the role has “too much influence” over the rest of the game. Junglers may naturally disagree with this evaluation given that it’s their preferred position, but the changes appear to be going through regardless in the next update.

This next update that changes the income earned in the Jungler role will be the one that follows the patch from earlier this week that changed a ton of the new items introduced since the season started. The same update also brought ARURF back to the game which marks the first time that mode has been available in a while and also the first time that it’s been playable since the new items were introduced.

League of Legends’ patch notes for Update 11.4 should be out in about a week and a half, so keep an eye out for them then to see if anything in the notes above has changed further.