League of Legends Brings Back ARURF for First Time Since the Item Update

League of Legends’ patch notes for the big 11.3 update are out now to detail every way that many different champions and items are changing. After reading through all those changes, fans of the game’s rotating limited-time modes were met with some welcome news: ARURF is coming back. The All-Random variant of URF returns in Patch 11.3 which will mark the first time that it’s been live since the new items got introduced, and this time around, it’s got changes of its own in the update to take note of.

Cooldown Reduction has always been the core component of URF and ARURF with every champion able to use their abilities at blazing speeds, but the system looks a bit different now with the introduction of Ability Haste. Players will still benefit from those extremely low cooldowns, but Ability Haste can stack from other sources now on top of the extra Ability Haste all champions start with.

While all of the brand new items are available to purchase in this run of ARURF, the starting items for supports have been disabled. They weren’t nixed because of potential gold exploits, however, but were rather removed to help players out since they’d only be hurting themselves by killing minions too often and activating the gold penalties the items carry.

The full patch notes for this version of ARURF can be found below:

ARURF in Patch 11.3

ARURF (and URF) now grants 300 ability haste instead of 80% CDR. Ability haste you gain from other sources will stack with the URF bonus unlike in previous runs.

The URF bonus ability haste also applies to Summoner Spells and item actives, similar to how the special CDR did before

Bonus mana will now be converted to health at a 40% ratio. Bonus mana regen is converted to health regen at a 100% ratio.

Spellthief's Edge, Steel Shoulderguards, Relic Shield, and Spectral Sickle will be disabled. The gold penalty for killing minions given by these items far exceeds any value you would normally get for building these items, especially when considering that a portion of gold is already shared with minion kills on URF.

The runes Lethal Tempo and Ultimate Hunter will no longer be disabled

League of Legends’ Patch 11.3 is scheduled to be released on February 3rd with ARURF enabled at that time.