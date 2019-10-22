New League of Legends Patch Nerfs Garen and Shaco

Riot Games shared the patch notes for Patch 9.21 on Tuesday ahead of its release which is currently planned for Wednesday. It’s a fairly light patch compared to others with only the champion buffs and nerfs to take note of along with some bugfixes and a few upcoming skins and chromas. One champion mentioned in the patch notes is Garen, a character that’s been popular in professional and normal levels of play.

Garen has been a force to be reckoned with in League of Legends ever since the last patch buffed basically every part of his kit, but the next update is looking to nerf the champion. It’s only affecting his Judgement ability – the one that allows him to spin over his enemies and while they try to get out from under the spin-to-win champ – but it’ll hopefully ease some of the pain for those going up against him. Other champions including Kayn, Shaco, and Pyke are also included in the patch notes.

You can find all of the patch notes here along with the champions-only version below to see what’s happening with Garen and the rest of the champs.

Garen

E – Judgment BASE DAMAGE PER SPIN: 8/12/16/20/24 ⇒ 4/8/12/16/20 DAMAGE RATIO PER SPIN: 0-8.2 (levels 1-18) (+32/34/36/38/40% attack damage) (unchanged)



Kayn

Q – Reaping Slash DAMAGE: 60/80/100/120/140 ⇒ 75/95/115/135/155 RHAAST MODIFIED DAMAGE: 0.5 total attack damage ⇒55 total attack damage BONUS DAMAGE TO MONSTERS: 55 ⇒ 40



Kog’Maw

Base Stats MANA: 322.22 ⇒ 325 MANA REGEN: 8.676 ⇒75

Q – Caustic Spittle DAMAGE: 80/130/180/230/280 ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290

E – Void Ooze DAMAGE: 60/105/150/195/240 ⇒ 75/120/165/210/255



Lulu

E – Help, Pix! SHIELD: 80/115/150/185/220 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240 DAMAGE: 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240



Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash BUGFIX: Maokai will no longer damage nearby targets if he’s begun casting Q – Bramble Smash right before dying

W – Twisted Advance COST: 60/65/70/75/80 ⇒ 60 at all levels DAMAGE: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170

R – Nature’s Grasp ROOT DURATION: 0.6-2.4 seconds (based on distance traveled) ⇒8-2.6 seconds (based on distance traveled)



Master Yi

Passive – Double Strike PHANTOM HIT BUGFIX: Master Yi’s Phantom Hits (from Guinsoo’s Rageblade) will now properly proc Double Strike and apply Double Strike stacks



Pyke

Base Stats HEALTH GROWTH: 100 ⇒ 90

Passive – Gift of the Drowned Ones GREY HEALTH: 30-81% (levels 1-18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions ⇒ 25-50% (levels 1-18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions



Shaco

W – Jack In The Box BOX DURATION: 60 seconds ⇒ 40 seconds



Sona

RESOURCE BAR: When her Passive – Power Chord is ready, Sona’s resource bar will now change color based on her current active aura

PASSIVE BUGFIX: Sona’s abilities no longer fail to generate Passive – Power Chord stacks immediately after an empowered attack

Viktor

Base Stats HEALTH: 528.04 ⇒ 530 ATTACK DAMAGE: 52.04 ⇒ 53 ARMOR: 22.72 ⇒ 23

Q – Siphon Power DAMAGE: 50/65/80/95/110 ⇒ 60/75/90/105/120 BUGFIX: Now properly buffs Viktor’s shield when augmented

W – Gravity Field SFX BUGFIX: Gravity Field’s SFX is no longer noticeably louder when using it against more than one enemy



Warwick