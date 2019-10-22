New League of Legends Patch Nerfs Garen and Shaco

Riot Games shared the patch notes for Patch 9.21 on Tuesday ahead of its release which is currently planned for Wednesday. It’s a fairly light patch compared to others with only the champion buffs and nerfs to take note of along with some bugfixes and a few upcoming skins and chromas. One champion mentioned in the patch notes is Garen, a character that’s been popular in professional and normal levels of play.
Garen has been a force to be reckoned with in League of Legends ever since the last patch buffed basically every part of his kit, but the next update is looking to nerf the champion. It’s only affecting his Judgement ability – the one that allows him to spin over his enemies and while they try to get out from under the spin-to-win champ – but it’ll hopefully ease some of the pain for those going up against him. Other champions including Kayn, Shaco, and Pyke are also included in the patch notes.
You can find all of the patch notes here along with the champions-only version below to see what’s happening with Garen and the rest of the champs.
Garen
- E – Judgment
- BASE DAMAGE PER SPIN: 8/12/16/20/24 ⇒ 4/8/12/16/20
- DAMAGE RATIO PER SPIN: 0-8.2 (levels 1-18) (+32/34/36/38/40% attack damage) (unchanged)
Kayn
- Q – Reaping Slash
- DAMAGE: 60/80/100/120/140 ⇒ 75/95/115/135/155
- RHAAST MODIFIED DAMAGE: 0.5 total attack damage ⇒55 total attack damage
- BONUS DAMAGE TO MONSTERS: 55 ⇒ 40
Kog’Maw
- Base Stats
- MANA: 322.22 ⇒ 325
- MANA REGEN: 8.676 ⇒75
- Q – Caustic Spittle
- DAMAGE: 80/130/180/230/280 ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290
- E – Void Ooze
- DAMAGE: 60/105/150/195/240 ⇒ 75/120/165/210/255
Lulu
- E – Help, Pix!
- SHIELD: 80/115/150/185/220 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240
- DAMAGE: 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240
Maokai
- Q – Bramble Smash
- BUGFIX: Maokai will no longer damage nearby targets if he’s begun casting Q – Bramble Smash right before dying
- W – Twisted Advance
- COST: 60/65/70/75/80 ⇒ 60 at all levels
- DAMAGE: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170
- R – Nature’s Grasp
- ROOT DURATION: 0.6-2.4 seconds (based on distance traveled) ⇒8-2.6 seconds (based on distance traveled)
Master Yi
- Passive – Double Strike
- PHANTOM HIT BUGFIX: Master Yi’s Phantom Hits (from Guinsoo’s Rageblade) will now properly proc Double Strike and apply Double Strike stacks
Pyke
- Base Stats
- HEALTH GROWTH: 100 ⇒ 90
- Passive – Gift of the Drowned Ones
- GREY HEALTH: 30-81% (levels 1-18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions ⇒ 25-50% (levels 1-18) of the damage he takes from enemy champions
Shaco
- W – Jack In The Box
- BOX DURATION: 60 seconds ⇒ 40 seconds
Sona
- RESOURCE BAR: When her Passive – Power Chord is ready, Sona’s resource bar will now change color based on her current active aura
- PASSIVE BUGFIX: Sona’s abilities no longer fail to generate Passive – Power Chord stacks immediately after an empowered attack
Viktor
- Base Stats
- HEALTH: 528.04 ⇒ 530
- ATTACK DAMAGE: 52.04 ⇒ 53
- ARMOR: 22.72 ⇒ 23
- Q – Siphon Power
- DAMAGE: 50/65/80/95/110 ⇒ 60/75/90/105/120
- BUGFIX: Now properly buffs Viktor’s shield when augmented
- W – Gravity Field
- SFX BUGFIX: Gravity Field’s SFX is no longer noticeably louder when using it against more than one enemy
Warwick
- Q – Jaws of the Beast
- DAMAGE RATIO: 6/6.5/7/7.5/8% of the target’s maximum health ⇒ 6/7/8/9/10% of the target’s maximum health
- W – Blood Hunt
- BONUS ATTACK SPEED: 50/65/80/95/110% upon attacking a Blood Hunted target or an enemy unit below 50% of their maximum health ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110% upon attacking a Blood Hunted target or an enemy unit below 50% of their maximum health