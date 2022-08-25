League of Legends Hotfix Buffs Yuumi Immediately After Nerf

League of Legends got another new update this week with some Yuumi nerfs coming through after the changes spent some time on the PTB for testing ahead of their release. The nerfs looked to lessen the impact of Yuumi's Zoomies ability, the one that heals and speeds up allies and is one of several points of frustration players hold against Yuumi when playing against her. While that nerf has persisted after the update's release on Wednesday, Riot Games quickly followed it up with a buff much to the chagrin of those who were happy to see the champion nerfed.

The Zoomies nerf reduced the movement speed allies got from the ability when Yuumi was attached to them and also increased its cooldown for every level after the first point put in the ability. Riot said at the time that Yuumi was picked often in pro play and that the goal with this nerf was to make it so that Yuumi and her allies weren't as safe from being healed and sped up.

"Yuumi has had a very high pick rate in Professional play recently given that she synergizes well with a lot of the current meta picks and has strong scaling into the late game," Riot's patch notes said. "We're taking a little bit of the zoom out of her Zoomies so that her friends are a little less unkillable."

That nerf is still in place, but other parts of Yuumi's kit have already been buffed in response. The following changes were released in a mid-patch update on August 24th:

Yuumi

Q BASE DAMAGE (UNEMPOWERED): 50/80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 50/90/130/170/210/250

Q BASE DAMAGE (EMPOWERED): 60/100/140/180/220/260 (+2/3.2/4.4/5.6/6.8/8% of the target's current health) ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+3/4.2/5.4/6.6/7.8/9% of the target's current health)

R COOLDOWN: 130/110/90 seconds ⇒ 110/100/90 seconds

While no context for these changes was given in the patch notes, League's lead designer for the balance team Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison tweeted about Riot's goals for Yuumi while admitting that there weren't many "great areas to buff."

Long term, we're interested in reducing her level of force multiplication with fighters and have her be happier about sitting at Marksman. Forcing Marksman to lane 1v2, then abandoning them later to reduce counterplay of Fighters isn't a great experience for everyone involved — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) August 25, 2022

The situation of Yuumi attaching herself to fighters and layering their innate healing and damage reduction with her own abilities is one League players are probably plenty familiar with by now. Yuumi critics took the opportunity to call out the champion's design once more by focusing on Riot Phroxzon's comments about there not being any meaningful areas to buff given that Yuumi's passive consists of auto-attacking once and her You and Me! ability simply allows her to attach to an ally and grants passive buffs.

League's hotfix for Yuumi is now live in the game, so expect to still see Yuumi either picked or banned in the competitive scene as well as the pro environment whenever they start playing on this update.