‘League of Legends’ Patch Updates 12 Champions’ Animations and Effects

Several League of Legends champions will be strutting their stuff around Summoner’s Rift with some new effects and animations included in the release of Patch 9.4.

Riot Games has been periodically updating some of League of Legends’ older champions’ effects throughout the past few months and continued to do so in Patch 9.4 with 12 different champions featured in the update. Visual effects, audio effects, and movement animations were the focus of these updates, so players might notice those champions scooting around the map with some new moves and getting whacked with some more modern-looking abilities.

Kennen, Olaf, Riven, and Wukong were the four champions who received the bulk of the changes in the animation and effect updates, though players who main those characters will likely have already known the update would change them after the plans were previewed at the start of February. Like other champion updates before them like the ones for Dr. Mundo and Renekton, these updates wouldn’t affect the champions’ gameplay but would instead bring their abilities and effects in line with some of League’s more recent characters. Riot Games’ videos from before sufficiently broke down what the plans were at the time and the official patch notes for the update that changed the champions closely mirror what was in the works back at the start of the month.

Outside of those larger updates for champions’ visuals and effects, Riot Games also included several smaller updates for different characters’ movement animations, many of them pertaining to how champions run and walk. If you follow the right Riot Games employees on Twitter or keep up with weekly posts, you might’ve seen some of the videos like the one below which previewed a new animation for Katarina when she’s either running or stopping. The full list of changes applied to different champions can be seen here and encompasses updates for Dr. Mundo, Gragas, Katarina, Lux, Quinn, Shen, Twisted Fate, and Zyra.

Katarina players! based on the feedback from that last run haste idea, it will be pushed to PBE for testing after W cast and for the run haste. We also added a stopping animation as well as the updated base run previously shown. #LeagueOfLegends #katarina pic.twitter.com/POoM8xxmF4 — Rornation (@RoryAlderton) February 2, 2019

League of Legends’ Patch 9.4 with all its champion updates is scheduled to go live on Thursday.