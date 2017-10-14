League of Legends PBE Signups are Now Open

The signups for League of Legends’ Public Beta environment are once again open to allow for more testers to experience new content while providing bug reports and other feedback.

For those who are unfamiliar with the PBE, the system operates off of a separate client than the normal game. The PBE provides some serious perks for anyone who makes it through the application process as well, incentives that include getting to experience skins and balance changes a patch before everyone else. You’ll also be provided with plenty of RP and Blue Essence so that you’ll have no problem testing out anything new that hits the store, the Blue Essence part being a feature that’s going to be vital when it comes to buying things pretty soon.

Signing up for a PBE account is pretty painless as well, so if you meet the requirements for an account, it shouldn’t take too long to obtain early access to the content. You’ll have to have a separate account while playing on the PBE servers, so don’t expect to be showing off all your “new skins” to your friends in your ranked games or transferring RP over to your main account. There are also a few requirements that players must meet, namely having to do with behavior. Your main account will be checked to ensure that there are no behavior problems there, and a new requirement now in effect makes it so that players have to be Honor level 3 on their main account before they’re approved.

The reopening of the PBE accounts follows an announcement back in late September where a League livestream with several Riot Games employees was held to share information about the new Runes Reforged system. Rioters said that the PBE signups would be reopening sometime in October, largely so that players can test the new runes before they go live in November.

If you’re interested in signing up for a PBE account, you can start the registration process here. No end date for the PBE signups has currently been given, so make sure to get in there and get one while you still can.