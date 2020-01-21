League of Legends Previews Prestige Edition Senna and Two More Skins

Working towards its goal of releasing a ton of different League of Legends skins this year, Riot Games showed off three more cosmetics on Tuesday. One of these was Senna’s True Damage Prestige Edition skin which is part two of the Louis Vuitton collaboration on skins that follows Qiyana’s Prestige Edition skin. The other two cosmetics are for Jinx and Yuumi and are the first Heartseeker skins for Valentine’s Day that we’ve seen this year.

Senna’s Prestige Edition skin has been incoming for a while now ever since Riot announced its partnership with Louis Vuitton and the plan to release in-game cosmetics designed with the fashion brand. It features a distinct style similar to Qiyana’s skin that sets it apart from other normal cosmetics, even those that are Prestige Edition skins themselves.

Joining Senna’s premium skin on Tuesday’s reveals are the new looks for Yuumi and Jinx. Adding to the Valentine’s Day skin lineup, these two skins are called Heartseeker Jinx and Heartseeker Yuumi. They’re both outfitted with Valentine’s Day themes like hearts and lots of pink similar to what past Valentine’s Day skins have looked like.

Last year’s Valentine’s Day skins included Heartpiercer Fiora and Heartbreaker Vi along with the rerelease of Sweetheart Xayah and Rakan, for comparison. The skins for Vi and Fiora cost 1,350 RP apiece as did those for Xayah and Rakan.

With Senna’s Prestige Edition skin now finally previewed, its release will come soon now that it’s heading to the PBE. Its release will mark off the last known Prestige Edition skin from Riot’s 2020 lineup. Riot released a post about this year’s Prestige Edition skins last week that named several champions who will be getting those types of skins this year through both Prestige Points and events. Zyra, Zoe, Malphite, and Lucian remain on the list for the first half of 2020, but it’s unknown what themes their Prestige Edition skins will feature.

Aside from the Prestige Edition skins, we’ll see many more cosmetics from Riot this year like the Valentine’s Day ones and others between the expected events. Riot said it plans on releasing over 120 skins this year, so it’s got a ways to go before it reaches that goal.