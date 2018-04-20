League of Legends Shows Off New Profile Background Feature

Though it’s still in a tweaking phase, the team over at Riot Games have shared with League of Legends fans a new feature that helps customize the gaming experience. At least, it helps customize your profile and just looks cool.

The new Profile Background Picker feature isn’t complete yet but the excitement was real and they couldn’t wait “to show it to you ASAP.” Because it’s still in testing phase, this means if any one would like to see something different, the feedback door is wide open.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is what it looks like currently, as well as a quick update of what’s currently giving them a little trouble:

The version on PBE is going to be constantly updated, and is absolutely not final, here are a few known issues:

Sound is currently missing, should be in soon!

User interface is not final (Updated!)

How to change the background:

Filtering options not final (e.g. issues with Universe sorting)

Certain text is not final

Tooltips MIA

More polish!

So far, it’s looking pretty neat and gives players an opportunity to rep their favourite champions and shows off a little more individual personality. Personal preference, which is in no way saying the look currently is unsavory, but I’d love to see more colour options. I’m a huge sucker for customization, and the more that’s customizable – the more I’m in love. To be able to sort of colour coordinate with the Champion templates would be a neat addition, though might be more trouble than it’s worth.

Since this feature is in PBE, it will most likely be several weeks before we see it live for all users. That gives the team plenty of time to sift through the feedback and fix the above issues, while also discovering any that have yet to be found.

Speaking of customization, what else would you like to see Riot work on to better customize your player experience? What champion are you most excited to represent using this new background picker? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out our League of Legends hub to stay in the know 24/7!