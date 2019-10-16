League of Legends Developer Announces New Competitive Shooter

Today, Riot Games announced a brand-new game: Project A, a first-person tactical shooter coming to PC. To accompany the announcement, the League of Legends developer revealed the game’s first-ever trailer, which features very early footage, plus some development commentary and behind-the-scene-type looks at the title. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms or a release date. In fact, Riot Games notes Project A is simply a codename for the game, suggesting it will have a different final name.

Unfortunately, concrete details on the game’s nature are a bit scarce. What we know is it’s a character-based tactical shooter set in a near-future Earth. Riot Games also notes it features completely new characters and lore. In other words, it’s not a spin-off of League of Legends.

Announcing “Project A”, our character-based tactical shooter set in a near-future Earth. pic.twitter.com/wqEXl0Hxbn — Riot Games (@riotgames) October 16, 2019

As you can see in the debut trailer, the game looks like Overwatch meets Counter-Strike. That said, given that the game is class based, you’d assume it’s going to be much more like Overwatch. Further, it’s no surprise to hear the game is competitive, which likely means it will be primed for eSports. As you may know, Riot Games is a big player in the eSports world with League of Legends, and it will likely look to build upon this.

Whatever the case and whatever it winds up being, for now, fans of the developer are beyond excited.

ACTUALLY POGGERS — HyperXtremely Spooky 👻 (@HyperX) October 16, 2019

THIS IS WHAT I’M MOST EXCITED ABOUT GIVE IT TO ME — DeFinch (@NotDefinch) October 16, 2019

it is exciting seeing so many new passionate faces about their projects at Riot, would love to see ‘Riot Direct’ every few months with all these new projects, even if just art slides or music teases. — Mystogan (@CoachMystogan) October 16, 2019

