League of Legends Update Will Give Rammus a New Ultimate

League of Legends’ Rammus is getting a new ultimate ability in a small update planned for the champion soon, Riot Games announced this week. The new ultimate will be called “Soaring Slam,” and while it’ll retain effects from the Tremors ultimate the champion currently has, it’ll gain some new effects that allow Rammus to better engage on his enemies. Another of Rammus’ signature abilities, his Puncturing Taunt, is similarly being updated to account for the new ultimate’s power.

Riot Games shared the latest plans for Rammus in a post on the game’s site where this week’s Quick Gameplay Thoughts were discussed. The changes are partially connected to Rammus’ appearance in League of Legends: Wild Rift which had to modify champions in some ways to make them better fit into the mobile format. A preview of what Rammus looks like in Wild Rift can be found below.

In the PC version of League of Legends, Riot Games said it identified some ways that Rammus could be improved there without changing too much of the champion.

“Generally we want LoL PC and Wild Rift to be as similar as possible, but in the end, we'd rather have differences between League PC and Wild Rift than force one game to use the other's design where it doesn't make sense,” Riot said about the two games. “Looking at Rammus’s biggest areas for improvement on PC, we put together a small list of changes to keep his core play pattern intact but upgrade some of the spells (like R) that are most under delivering.”

Below are the plans for Rammus that start with the adjusted Puncturing Taunt ability before going over his new Soaring Slam ultimate.

Rammus Update

Puncturing Taunt (E) Taunt duration is increased by 250% on monsters. Cooldown :: 12/11.5/11/105/10 >>> 12 at all ranks Taunt Duration :: 1.25-2.25 >>> 1-2 seconds (Trimming some power here to account for his powerful new ultimate)

Soaring Slam (R) Rammus leaps into the air and slams down at a target location, dealing magic damage and Slowing enemies for 1 second. If Soaring Slam is cast while Rammus is in Powerball, enemies near the center are also Knocked Up and take Powerball's collision damage, ending Powerball's effect. Rammus also generates 3 additional aftershocks at the target location, each one dealing a small amount of magic damage and refreshing the initial slow. Soaring Slam deals 200% damage to turrets. Soaring Slam's range increased based on Rammus' Move Speed. Cooldown :: 100/80/60 >>> 120/100/80 seconds



League of Legends’ update for Rammus does not yet have a release date.