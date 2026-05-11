Sega Genesis Game From 1990 Returning This Summer for First Time Ever

A Sega Genesis game from 1990, and its even older predecessor, are returning in the west for the first time ever, this summer, decades later. And when they return, it will be via the Nintendo Switch and PS4. There is no word of Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 versions, but that’s probably because the PS4 and Switch versions will simply be playable on these consoles via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, there is no word of any Xbox release nor any PC release. We do have an August 29, 2026, release date, though.

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On August 29, more specifically, Clear River Games, via the Nintendo Switch and PS4, will release Flying Fire Shark!!!: Toaplan Arcade Garage, which includes two classic games from yesteryear: Flying Shark and Fire Shark. This collection was released in Japan back in 2022, but never in the West, until now, that is.

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The first of these two games is Flying Shark, which debuted in 1987. It is a vertically scrolling shooter, which was common in the arcade era of gaming. It was developed by Toaplan, hence the name “Toaplan Arcade Garage.” Initially, it was only an arcade release, but it came to Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Commodore 64, FM Towns, MS-DOS, X68000, ZX Spectrum, and the NES as well. Its follow-up was a more limited release in comparison.

In 1989, a sequel called Fire Shark was released by the same developer for the arcade. A year later, in 1990, it came to the Sega Genesis, and this is the only other platform it ever came to, making it a Sega Genesis exclusive.

For those who want to experience each of these games in their original forms, there will be an “Arcade Mode” that is basically just a faithful recreation of each game and its very challenging gameplay. There will also be a “Super Easy Mode” for new players as well, which makes the very challenging gameplay easier.

It is worth noting that while these two games are the highlight of the new collection, it actually includes more, and the following: Hisho Same (Japan, Arcade), Flying Shark (Worldwide, Arcade), Sky Shark (United States, Arcade), Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Arcade), Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Arcade, 2P version), Fire Shark (Worldwide, Arcade), and Teki-Paki (free DLC). Right now, it is unclear how much the collection will cost when it releases

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.