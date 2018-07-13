League of Legends Releases Dark Star Cho’Gath Charity Skin

Gamers and studios doing good things in the name of charity is nothing new, but it is heartwarming and a wonderful way to combat the negative stereotype around our community. But it’s not about society perception or personal gains, it’s about doing something good and giving back and that’s just what League of Legends developer Riot Games is doing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For a limited amount of time, the new Dark Star Cho’Gath charity skin available through an amazing partnership with Wisher Bryan. Together with the developers over at Riot Games, they created an incredible skin that truly captures Cho’Gath’s essence while also allowing Bryan to show off a bit of his personality within his favourite game.

The skin, seen in the video above, is available from now until August 10th at 11:59 PM PT. There are even bundles available too that include the Dark Star Cho’Gath Icon, together with the skin, for 1500 Riot Points.

According to the video’s official description:

“We created Dark Star Cho’Gath with Bryan, a League player who visited Riot in 2017 through our partnership with The Make-A-Wish Foundation. Bryan’s wish was “to meet the creators of Riot Games and create a skin with them!”

They added, “We’re honored to be bringing that skin into League and supporting nonprofit organizations along the way. 100% of the proceeds from this skin will go to nonprofit organizations around the world until July 20, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. PT.”

Don’t have the champion himself yet? Learn more about this character in the League-verse below:

“From the moment Cho’Gath first emerged into the harsh light of Runeterra’s sun, the beast was driven by the most pure and insatiable hunger. A perfect expression of the Void’s desire to consume all life, Cho’Gath’s complex biology quickly converts matter into new bodily growth—increasing its muscle mass and density, or hardening its outer carapace like organic diamond. When growing larger does not suit the Void-spawn’s needs, it vomits out the excess material as razor-sharp spines, leaving prey skewered and ready to feast upon later.”

League of Legends is available now exclusively on PC. You can learn more about the different bundles, and the base skin, right here.