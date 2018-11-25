This ‘League of Legends’ Remix Is Perfect for Blitzcrank Mains

League of Legends players who main the Great Steam Golem known as Blitzcrank will find great satisfaction in the latest community collaboration that remixes a song over the champions’ most relatable moments.

Created by Riot Games and several collaborators including Twitter users FlashJomm, ehlgirl, and DjJoMusic along with many more artists credited through the video’s YouTube page, the “Blitzcrank Mixcrank” video can be seen above with all sorts of Blitzcrank animations going along with the song. From accidently stealing minions with the champion’s passive on his ultimate to pulling the wrong champion out from the fog of war – that champion in this case being a Malphite – every Blitzcrank moment players can probably think of is featured in the video. The only thing that seems to be absent is an animation joking about the hitbox on Blitzcrank’s central part of his kit where he pulls an enemy toward him, a “feature” of his ability that’s often used by opponents as an excuse for when they get caught.

Even though the video is all about Blitzcrank, there’s just as much in the remix for those who can’t stand playing against the support champion as there is for those who play as him. Flashing in a panic when you were already clear of his hook, getting hit by his uppercut after Flashing or dashing away because the short-range animation has already started going through, and getting flamed because a Blitzcrank snagged you out of the Baron pit before you can Smite the buff-giving monster are all scenes Blitzcrank’s foes have probably experienced more than once.

The content creators who worked with Riot Games to make the video discussed the accomplishment on Twitter while also crediting all the other artists who contributed to the project.

One of the things I’m most grateful for is that my job allows me to work with such talented community artists & animators! Blitzcrank Mixcrank is now live – please check out this incredible piece by @FlashJomm @ehlgirl @DjJoMusic: //t.co/TrJH8JWWHV — Riot Tazrri (@RiotTazrri) November 23, 2018

It’s finally out!

I had a great time working with the team to create this song and It’s so amazing to see it all come together! Shout out to everyone who worked on this project, including all the wonderful additions to the hand scene! Blitzcrank Mixcrank://t.co/cBWIODaqcO pic.twitter.com/FvKkvXGcxx — dj-Jo (@DjJoMusic) November 23, 2018

