League of Legends Removes 2 AD Items, Adds a New One on PBE

An extensive list of changes to League of Legends’ marksmen and the attack damage items that they use is now on its way to the PBE.

Following shortly after Riot Games shared news that many changes were being made that would affect the marksmen and many popular items, the full changelist has now been revealed ahead of its PBE release. The runes mentioned in the initial post won’t be added to the PBE until later.

While the marksmen are all receiving various stat changes in this new PBE cycle, the items are what you’ll want to examine closely. There’s a new item called Stormrazor coming to the PBE, but two more items are leaving as it enters. Both Giant Slayer and Cloak of Agility are no more in this PBE cycle with the upgraded items these two build into having their build paths adjusted.

The full changelist for items can be seen below, but you can also see the champion changes through the post on the League of Legends boards.

[NEW] Stormrazor

F. Sword + Pickaxe + Dagger + 925 gold (3400 total)

+65 Attack Damage

+25% Attack Speed

UNIQUE Passive: If you haven’t attacked in the last 2.5 seconds, your next basic attack will critically strike.

UNIQUE Passive: When you critically strike, gain 25% attack speed and 8% movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

Last Whisper

Armor Penetration :: 35% bonus >>> 10% total

Lord Dominik’s Regards

New build path :: Last Whisper + Pickaxe + 625 gold

Gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800

Attack Damage :: 50 >>> 40

Armor Penetration :: 35% bonus armor penetration >>> 35% total armor penetration

Giant Slayer passive removed.

Giant Slayer

Removed from the shop

Mortal Reminder

Gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800

Attack Damage :: +50 >>> +40

Armor Penetration :: 35% bonus armor penetration >>> 25% total armor penetration

Zeal

Total gold cost :: 1200 >>> 1300

Rapid Firecannon

Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800

Statikk Shiv

Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800

Runaan’s Hurricane

Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800

Phantom Dancer

Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800

Infinity Edge

New build path: B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword + 1100 gold (3700 total)

Attack Damage :: +70 >>> +80

[REM] No longer increases critical strike damage.

[NEW] UNIQUE Passive: Doubles your critical strike chance.

[NEW] UNIQUE Passive: 20% of critical strike damage is converted to true damage.

Molten Edge (Ornn’s Infinity Edge upgrade)

Temporarily removed from the shop. It’ll be back before we ship.

Essence Reaver

New build path: B.F. Sword + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 800 gold (3200 total)

Cooldown Reduction :: 10% >>> 20%

[REM] No longer grants critical strike chance

[REM] No longer grants additional crit chance based on critical strike chance.

Mana refund reworked: Now grants 1% of missing mana on hit.

[NEW] UNIQUE Passive: For 8 seconds after your ultimate, gain 30% attack speed, and basic attacks refund 20% of your remaining non-ultimate cooldowns (30 second cooldown).

Cloak of Agility

Removed from shop

Blade of the Ruined King

Gold Cost :: 3400 >>> 3200

The Bloodthirster

Gold cost :: 3700 >>> 3500

Maw of Malmortius

AD :: 50 >>> 60

MR :: 45 >>> 50

Shield value :: 300 + 100% of bonus magic resistance >>> 350

Guardian Angel