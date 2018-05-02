League of Legends Removes 2 AD Items, Adds a New One on PBE

An extensive list of changes to League of Legends’ marksmen and the attack damage items that they use is now on its way to the PBE.
Following shortly after Riot Games shared news that many changes were being made that would affect the marksmen and many popular items, the full changelist has now been revealed ahead of its PBE release. The runes mentioned in the initial post won’t be added to the PBE until later.
While the marksmen are all receiving various stat changes in this new PBE cycle, the items are what you’ll want to examine closely. There’s a new item called Stormrazor coming to the PBE, but two more items are leaving as it enters. Both Giant Slayer and Cloak of Agility are no more in this PBE cycle with the upgraded items these two build into having their build paths adjusted.
The full changelist for items can be seen below, but you can also see the champion changes through the post on the League of Legends boards.
[NEW] Stormrazor
- F. Sword + Pickaxe + Dagger + 925 gold (3400 total)
- +65 Attack Damage
- +25% Attack Speed
- UNIQUE Passive: If you haven’t attacked in the last 2.5 seconds, your next basic attack will critically strike.
- UNIQUE Passive: When you critically strike, gain 25% attack speed and 8% movement speed for 1.5 seconds.
Last Whisper
- Armor Penetration :: 35% bonus >>> 10% total
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- New build path :: Last Whisper + Pickaxe + 625 gold
- Gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800
- Attack Damage :: 50 >>> 40
- Armor Penetration :: 35% bonus armor penetration >>> 35% total armor penetration
- Giant Slayer passive removed.
Giant Slayer
- Removed from the shop
Mortal Reminder
- Gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800
- Attack Damage :: +50 >>> +40
- Armor Penetration :: 35% bonus armor penetration >>> 25% total armor penetration
Zeal
- Total gold cost :: 1200 >>> 1300
Rapid Firecannon
- Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800
Statikk Shiv
- Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800
Phantom Dancer
- Total gold cost :: 2600 >>> 2800
Infinity Edge
- New build path: B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword + 1100 gold (3700 total)
- Attack Damage :: +70 >>> +80
- [REM] No longer increases critical strike damage.
- [NEW] UNIQUE Passive: Doubles your critical strike chance.
- [NEW] UNIQUE Passive: 20% of critical strike damage is converted to true damage.
Molten Edge (Ornn’s Infinity Edge upgrade)
- Temporarily removed from the shop. It’ll be back before we ship.
Essence Reaver
- New build path: B.F. Sword + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 800 gold (3200 total)
- Cooldown Reduction :: 10% >>> 20%
- [REM] No longer grants critical strike chance
- [REM] No longer grants additional crit chance based on critical strike chance.
- Mana refund reworked: Now grants 1% of missing mana on hit.
- [NEW] UNIQUE Passive: For 8 seconds after your ultimate, gain 30% attack speed, and basic attacks refund 20% of your remaining non-ultimate cooldowns (30 second cooldown).
Cloak of Agility
- Removed from shop
Blade of the Ruined King
- Gold Cost :: 3400 >>> 3200
The Bloodthirster
- Gold cost :: 3700 >>> 3500
Maw of Malmortius
- AD :: 50 >>> 60
- MR :: 45 >>> 50
- Shield value :: 300 + 100% of bonus magic resistance >>> 350
Guardian Angel
- Build Path :: B.F. Sword + Cloth Armor + Stopwatch + 200 gold (2400 total gold) >>> B.F. Sword + Chain Vest + Stopwatch + 100 gold (2800 total gold)
- AD :: 40 >>> 45
- Armor :: 30 >>> 40