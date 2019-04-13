‘League of Legends’ May Revert Zac’s Ultimate After MSI

Riot Games has laid out plans for League of Legends gameplay improvements that’ll happen after the Mid-Season Invitational takes place, and part of those plans include a “mostly reverted version” of Zac’s ultimate ability. The current version of the ultimate is still called “Let’s Bounce!” and isn’t exactly new anymore, but it might not be around in its present form after the big esports event. Riot said the change is currently in testing though, so there’s a chance it might not ship at all.

Breaking down Riot’s plans for post-MSI changes in a post on the League boards, lead gameplay designer Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter noted that the mostly reverted version of the blobby champion’s ability is currently being tested. Explaining the reasoning behind the change, the Rioter said the goal is to improve the gameplay around it and ensure its impact is clear and understandable.

“We’re currently testing a mostly reverted version of the Ult with a few improvements to help it have clearer gameplay and understandable impact,” the Rioter said about Zac on the League boards.

That’s all that was offered about the reverted ultimate so far, so we don’t yet know what the new version of the old ultimate will look like until it’s been revealed. Zac’s ultimate was changed way back in Patch 7.9 when he and other tanks like Sejuani and Maokai received varying degrees of reworks, so there are many players who might not even be familiar with the previous version of the ability. Instead of forming a big blob on the ground and snapping enemies up to launch them in a direction of his choosing, the old version of the ult caused Zac to literally bounce around the ground while knocking enemies aside. Damage was done with every bounce and Zac could still use his Unstable Matter ability to damage enemies during its duration.

Current plan is just to revert ult. Still finishing up the design though — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 12, 2019

The Rioter also confirmed on Twitter that the only plans at the moment are for Zac’s ultimate, not for other abilities changed during the champion’s update.

Other plans for League of Legends after MSI include work on Tahm Kench and the Aftershock rune and can be seen here.

