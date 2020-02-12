Former Counter-Strike Pro Shares New Details on League of Legends Studio’s Project A Game

New details on Riot Games‘ upcoming first-person shooter game that’s currently called “Project A” have surface this week to offer a better understanding of what the game is like. Henry “HenryG” Greer, a former Counter-Strike pro player and current commentator for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, was invited by Riot Games EU to test out the new shooter and share some info on it. Greer likened the game to both CS:GO and hero-based games like Overwatch while adding the weighty statement that it’s the best game he’s played since CS:GO.

All the latest information on Project A was shared in a lengthy Twitter thread from Greer as he introduced himself and got down to what Riot’s shooter is all about. For the simplest comparisons, he used CS:GO, Overwatch, and Apex Legends as comparable examples since the game combines tactical shooter gameplay with hero-based classes and abilities.

A 12-round search and destroy mode was played using the unique characters and their abilities. The Counter-Strike veteran said the abilities characters used needed to be purchased in the same way players might buy weaponry and that the abilities are more tactical in nature instead of overpowered spells you might find in other games.

Generally speaking, ‘abilities’ primarily need to be purchased at the start of a round instead of earnt over time with the same economy reservoir as the weaponry. — HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) February 11, 2020

If abilities aren’t really your thing, you might still be in luck with Project A. The player described the gameplay and gun mechanics as “super slick and satisfying” and said you don’t have to rely too much on the abilities to get you through a match. Classes don’t determine weaponry either with each character able to access weapon options through an economy which Greer says CS:GO players should be able to adapt to.

He closed out his comments by saying more info will come in the future and that Project A is a “very exciting title” that’s the best game’s played since CS:GO.

I will leave you with this bombshell: #ProjectA is the best game I have played since CS:GO. — HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) February 11, 2020

Riot initially announced its Project A game during the 10th anniversary celebration of League of Legends. The shooter does not yet have a release date at this time.