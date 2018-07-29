League of Legends’ New Ryze Cinematic Is Giving Off Thanos Vibes

Riot Games released a new League of Legends cinematic just recently that features a version of Ryze that many players are equating to The Avengers’ Thanos.

For those not familiar with Ryze’s quest, the League of Legends champion is an ancient mage who travels the in-game world of Runeterra in a search for the World Runes, fragments that contain immense power. There are five of these World Rune fragments with the relics’ power growing greater when they’re together.

Sound familiar? It’s a story that’s not dissimilar to that of Thanos’ in his quest to obtain all of the Infinity Stones, but Ryze has a different goal. While both characters think that their goals are noble, Ryze’s actually is one that’s best for the world of Runeterra. He’s looking to collect all the runes and store them away so that they don’t fall into the wrong hands. Ryze isn’t looking to eliminate half of the universe, he just wants to save it, with in-game quotes indicating as much as the champion runs around saying “Every rune I find is another day we live” and “If I sound rude, it’s because I’ve got a world to save.”

Regardless of what their end-game goals are, the similarities between their missions coupled with the fact that they’re both powerful, purple people are evoking some serious Thanos vibes. It’s a comparison that’s caught the attention of those on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, and the Ryze/Thanos memes are already being made. Riot Games reworking Ryze to turn him into a more balanced and enjoyable has become a joke as well given how many times he’s been changed, and the newest cinematic inevitably led to jokes about how the next Ryze rework will fully turn him into the Mad Titan.

from discussion Ryze: Call of Power Cinematic.

What’s with purple people and colorful objects with immense power, seriously. First, Thanos and the Infinity Stones, then Ryze with all those runes he stores somewhere for safe keeping. Just why — 𝘑𝘦𝘵𝘵.𝘦𝘹𝘦 (@jettsetter_) July 28, 2018

Ryze is Thanos CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/usKSKcStB1 — Redmercy (@redmercy) July 26, 2018

Unlike Thanos, Ryze isn’t quite done with his mission yet. He’s still got more to do with his story being one of League’s long-running narratives that connects him to other champions, some of which include Miss Fortune, Sona, and Trundle, all of them shown in the new Ryze: Call of Power cinematic. You can check out the full trailer above, an incredible animation that’s just as entertaining even if you’re not up on your League of Legends lore.