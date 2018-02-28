A League of Legends Bug Made Sion Much Stronger

A bug involving Sion’s Roar of the Slayer (E) is being taken care of soon that should fix an unintendedly oppressive part of the champion’s kit.

The health-stacking tank’s winrate has gone up during the past few patches as well as the rate at which he’s been picked, part of which is due to fixed bugs with part being attributed to new ones as well. Riot Games confirmed that Sion has a new bug affecting the hitbox of the champions minion-launching Roar of the Slayer that made it wider than it should’ve been, thus making it much more difficult to avoid.

“We fixed a couple of bugs on Sion in 8.3, which likely made him a bit stronger,” Riot Meddler said in a Gameplay Thoughts post. “At the same time it turns out we also unknowingly introduced a new bug as well, which is likely adding quite a bit more strength to him than those bug fixes did. In order to address an issue where minions he E’d would sometimes die before the end of the knockback we ended up rebuilding the spell.”

The frustration of using Roar of the Slayer on a minion only to have the minion die before reaching its intended target while also preventing players from earning that minion’s gold is likely a bug that Sion players have become well acquainted with and are thrilled to see fixed. But as for the new bug that’s been introduced, Riot Meddler went on to explain what the difference between the old version of the ability and the new one is before summing it up by saying that Sion has gained “noticeable extra power” and adding that the bug would be fixed in the next patch.

“The rebuilt version was unintentionally set to use a different check to determine what was hit (distance between the E and the edge of the target’s model, instead of the E and the center of the target’s model). That basically means Sion E is wider than it’s meant to be at present, which adds noticeable extra power. That will be fixed in the next patch.”

Riot Meddler’s comments on Sion reiterate a comment from another Rioter in a recent Reddit thread where the creeping winrate of Sion was discussed. Riot Scruffy said that the bug would be fixed in Patch 8.5, though the bug was already on Riot Games’ radar prior to the Reddit post being created. Riot Meddler said several days ago that a “possible new bug” for Sion was being looked into, a preview for the most recent post.