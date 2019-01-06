‘League of Legends’ Players Have One More Day to Earn Snowdown Tokens

League of Legends players have been acquiring Snowdown Tokens during the Snowdown 2018 event since December, but the community only has one more day to collect those Tokens before they become unavailable.

Beginning at the start of December 2018 and running through the holidays into January, the Snowdown event brought on more wintery skins as well as different chromas and other cosmetic items. Frozen Prince Mundo, Winter Wonder Soraka, and Snow Man Yi were among the skins available, and while most of those options had to be purchased with Riot Points, some of them could be bought with the Snowdown Tokens players earned by playing games and completing missions.

League of Legends senior designer Riot Mortdog took to Twitter on Sunday to remind players that they’ve only got a short time to earn those Tokens before the event comes to a close, but the Tokens won’t disappear from players’ inventories just yet. Their loot tab will still house the Tokens until they expire on January 21st.

LAST REMINDER: Tomorrow is the last possible day to get Snowdown Tokens, either via missions, pass, or purchases. Jan 8th you won’t be able to get more!! (I’d tweet the reminder tomorrow but I have way more fun stuff to talk about!) pic.twitter.com/0Ofe7S1w8g — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 6, 2019

These Snowdown Tokens can be used to purchase different Golden Chromas for previously released Snowdown skins and can also be spent on Summoner Icons and borders for the newer skins. One of the rarest items players can purchase with the Tokens though is the Prestige Edition of K/DA Akali, the white and gold version of the base K/DA skin released not long ago. That item costs 1,800 Snowdown Tokens and is available until January 21st, but players will have to grind for those Tokens during the final day if they can’t yet afford it.

While the Tokens won’t be earnable anymore after January 7th, one part of the Snowdown event will be sticking around. Nexus Blitz returned at the beginning of the event to mark the second time the game mode’s been released for testing, and it’ll be around until January 21st like the earned Tokens. New in-mode events have been added since the first time the Nexus Blitz game mode appeared including a battle royale mode and URF Deathmatch. A balance update was also released to change champions and items exclusively for that mode with all those changes seen here.