League of Legends’ Star Guardian Game Mode Will Join the Rotating Games Soon

The special Invasion game mode that tasked players with playing as their favorite Star Guardian and fighting off baddies will eventually return once again as a rotating game mode.

Players who were active during the recent release of five new Star Guardian skins will recall playing the PvE game mode that left not too long ago, a mode that was met with a mostly welcome response. Riot Aeon recently said in an Ask Riot post that they noticed the positive reception and hope to bring the game mode back eventually.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our team was thrilled by the incredible response about the Invasion game mode,” the post began. “The world over, players banded together with the power of friendship to stomp some seriously evil space alien baddies. While we haven’t settled on the exact patch yet, Invasion will be joining the RGMQ and will be returning soon.”

The game mode involved choosing a team of five Star Guardians from the veterans and the newcomers and engaging in a horde-like battle against waves of enemies. While some players weren’t too crazy about the missions that accompanied the game mode that asked players to join up with premade groups to embody the friendship and teamwork of the Star Guardians, the actual game mode itself proved to be pretty solid.

Aside from the Invasion game mode, Riot Aeon added that they’ve been doing quite a bit in terms of innovative game modes in general as of late.

“This year we’ve been doing a fair amount of experimentation in game modes and with Summoner’s Rift—from the frigid cold of Winter SR, to the frenetic melee of Hunt of the Blood Moon, to the almost-creepy sci-fi of Dark Star: Singularity, to defeating the magical monsters in Invasion,” the post continued. “While there are plenty of moments we can look back on as “lessons of things to do better,” all in all, our team has felt super fortunate to have gotten to deliver experiences across a bunch of League’s alternate universes…and there’s only more to come!”

Dark Star: Singularity is currently the active rotating game mode, but expect to see Invasion in the lineup sometime in the future.