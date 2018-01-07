League of Legends Will Have a Swain Teaser “Fairly Soon”

League of Legends players should be seeing a teaser for Swain soon to preview the ruthless Noxian ruler’s rework.

With Swain next on the champion update schedule for his Visual and Gameplay Update, players have been hungry for some sign of what’s in store for the updated battlemage. To see an example of that, look no further than the subreddit dedicated to those who main Swain, a forum that’s ripe with speculation and anticipation.

Riot Meddler was asked recently when a teaser, reveal, or anything related to Swain’s rework would be seen since plans for his update were revealed back in October’s Champion Roadmap. Meddler responded and said that it’ll be “fairly soon” while reminding players of how they typically go about the reveals of these reworks.

“It’ll be fairly soon,” Riot Meddler said. “We generally treat VGU teasers like new champ teasers, not giving away their exact dates or details ahead of time so I won’t mention anything beyond fairly soon.”

The image at the top was shared alongside the announcement of Swain’s rework, in image that gives a much darker perspective for the champion. With recent reworks of champions like Warwick and Urgot having the characters take on a much more sinister backstory, Swain’s update looks as though it might fall in line with this trend as well.

A full team of Rioters is working on Swain’s update to improve everything from his looks to his gameplay to his story, but the main designer leading the changes is 20thCenturyFaux, a designer known for work on Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Brand, and Zyra. In terms of Swain’s new post-rework playstyle and being torn between battlemage or tactician gameplay elements, Riot Reav3 explained during the October Champion Roadmap how they’d be approaching his new title.

“Now that we’re further into Swain’s development, we’re ready to talk more about the high-level direction we’ve chosen for him. After a lot of discussions, we felt the fantasy of a ‘ruthless dictator’ with powerful dark magic would lead to a more satisfying game experience for Swain compared to his current title as the Master Tactician. Becoming the leader of one of the most powerful nations implies great cunning and ambition, both of which we still think are critical to Swain’s character. In the end though, it felt right for the raven general to be on the battlefield ripping the souls out of his enemies rather than sitting back in a tent commanding troops.”

More on Swain’s update should be revealed soon, so make sure to grab any Swain skin you see on sale or get through loot in order to take advantage of their redesigned look.