League of Legends’ New Taric, Meowkai Figures Are Some of the Best Ones Yet

Taric and several other League of Legends champions recently received collectible figures in the merch store, one of which is a limited-edition Meowkai figure.

The figures and other plush collectibles were spotted in the Chinese merch store, and for now, it looks like that’s the only place that they’re available. They’ll likely move out of the region and be released in other areas soon, but if we only got to pick a few, we’d be more than happy to have the Taric and Meowkai figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ziggs is the other champion alongside Taric and Maokai that received one of the collectible figures that you’ll see most often in the merch stores. They’re available for ¥150.00 which comes out to just under $23, so if they were to hopefully be released in the U.S., you can expect them to cost $25 like they typically do. The Meowkai figure is a limited-edition item, but the price won’t be changing, just the rarity of it. These figures don’t stick around for long in the store, so if it goes on sale outside of China, you’ll want to pick it up as soon as you can.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=6971]

If you’re looking for something a bit more detailed and subsequently more expensive, there’s also a new addition to the Unlocked line of statues. Zed is the latest champion to join the ranks of the Unlocked collectibles alongside other champions like Katarina, Ekko, Vi, and Ashe. The Unlocked statues cost $65 each, so you’ll definitely be paying more to have these on your mantle, but it’ll be worth it for Zed mains.

On the softer side of things, there are also new plush collectibles that were recently added to the Chinese store. Plush versions of Gnar, Kindred, and Rengar have all been added to the merch store and are each priced at around $16. The prices of plush figures in the U.S. store are usually around $18, and judging from these figures’ appearances and their Chinese prices, that’s what you can expect them to cost elsewhere.

You can check out all of the figures here in the gallery above, and we’ll be watching to see if they get announced for a release outside of the Chinese merch store.