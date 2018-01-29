League of Legends Teases Annie’s Lore Update

Annie appears to be receiving a lore update soon following a teaser that was posted on the League of Legends Universe page for the champion.

The teaser for the apparent update was first noticed when several League of Legends accounts such as the game’s Facebook page had profile pictures changed to show a single burning flower. This teaser caused speculation to begin about what it could be referencing be it a new champion, a rework, or something else, but navigating to Annie’s Universe page, specifically the section regarding Annie’s story, and you’ll see a mostly empty page with the same image, the champion’s title, and one sentence that previews the lore.

“Her story begins in the ashes,” the single teaser reads.

There hasn’t been anything mentioned recently about an update to Annie’s abilities or her playstyle, so Annie mains worried about too much changing can likely rest easy knowing the champ will stay the same. However, for the lore buffs who enjoy reading into the characters’ backstories, there should be some exciting updates soon once her Universe page is fully updated.

Annie’s current lore sets the child champ up for great potential for the background update. A daughter of a married couple who both possessed magical powers and led a group called the Gray Order, Annie was born in a mysterious area known as the Voodoo Lands. Not long after Annie’s birth, it was already determined that she had special powers that set her apart from others.

“Years after the exodus, Gregori and Amoline had a child: Annie. Early on, Annie’s parents knew there was something special about their daughter,” an excerpt from the champion’s lore reads. “At the age of two, Annie miraculously ensorcelled a shadow bear – a ferocious denizen of the petrified forests outside the colony – turning it into her pet. To this day she keeps her bear Tibbers by her side, often keeping him spellbound as a stuffed doll to be carried like a child’s toy. The combination of Annie’s lineage and the dark magic of her birthplace have given this little girl tremendous arcane power.”

Expect Annie’s lore page to reflect other changes soon now that the teaser has been revealed.