League of Legends Nerfs Tristana’s Attack Range on PBE

Tristana currently has a few changes being tested on the League of Legends PBE, one of which reduces the champion’s attack range while also affecting her other abilities.

The Yordle ADC has been performing well in the bot lane for some time now across a few patches with the champ being picked in every level from normal matches to professional games. While her attack range of 550 currently puts her in the middle tier of ADC ranges, the nerfs that are being tested on the PBE would reduce the range to 525.

Tristana’s changes, including the attack range nerf and a revert of changes that were being tested for her Rapid Fire (Q), can be found below after being first reported on by Surrender@20.

Draw a Bead (Passive)

Attack range and cast range of Explosive Charge increased from [0/7/14/21/28/35/42/49/56/63/70/77/84/91/98/105/112/119] to [0/8/16/24/32/40/48/56/64/72/80/88/96/104/112/120/128/136]

Rapid Fire (Q)

Bonus attack speed reverted from 70/80/90/100/110% to 30/50/70/90/110%

Active duration reverted from 3/4/5/6/7 secs to 7 seconds at all ranks

Rocket Jump (W)

Damage increased from 60/110/160/210/260 to 100/150/200/150/300

Despite not being detailed until they were added to the PBE, the changes fall in line with recent comments from Riot Meddler when the Rioter previewed that Tristana nerfs would be coming to correct the fact that the champion has “insufficient weaknesses.”

“She has insufficient weaknesses at present, so looking to introduce or sharpen a weakness most likely, rather than just hitting power generally,” Riot Meddler said on Feb. 16.

Following up on those comments, Riot PhRoXzOn commented on Reddit when asked about the changes and explained what the goal was for the nerfs as well as the buff on Tristana’s Rocket Jump by listing the following changelist:

Range is smaller at level 1, which increases her susceptibility to poke or her worse matchups (eg. Varus, Cait, pokey supports).

We also want her to find ways to succeed in some matchups with opportunistically looking for moments to jump in or chaining resets.

Some people on team didn’t like the Q change as scaling durations for steroids are a little weird, but some people did like it, so it was a bit divisive.

The changes are currently being tested on the PBE and aren’t guaranteed to make it into patch 8.5.