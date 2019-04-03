Free ‘League of Legends’ Loot Available Through New Twitch Prime Capsule

Twitch Prime has partnered with Riot Games once again to give another free Summoner’s Crown Capsule to League of Legends players. It’s the latest of several offers for those who are members of both the League and Twitch communities, but you’ll need to be a Twitch Prime member to get the offer. Included in the capsule is a champion skin, ward skin, and a Summoner Icon, though even if you’re not currently a Twitch Prime subscriber, there’s always the option to start a free trial and perhaps stick around for Twitch Prime’s benefits afterwards.

The announcement regarding League’s second Summoner’s Crown Capsule of this nature was shared through the Twitch Prime Twitter account with a section of the Twitch Prime page detailing the contents of the capsule. It’s got all the loot listed above in it for nothing more than a Twitch Prime subscription or free trial, the former being something that you’ve already got if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Twitch’s Summoner Prime Capsule is available now as of April 3rd and is obtainable until May 14th, so players have a while to get it before the offer’s gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve had one, yes. But what about a second Summoner’s Crown Capsule? Grab another @LeagueOfLegends special Summoner’s Crown Capsule now, only for #TwitchPrime members! Reply and let us know what you got! Claim now: https://t.co/MoK91mo8Zl pic.twitter.com/7jBqUl3BZ9 — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) April 3, 2019

Twitch Prime’s got deals for many games including Black Ops 4 and Apex Legends, and this new Summoner’s Crown Capsule is the third of League’s loot offers. The first was announced back in October 2018 and was called a Summoner’s Crown Capsule but contained different items. That capsule contained a free Legendary-tier skin shard, but the second capsule released earlier this year offered the same contents as the one that’s available once again.

The post on Twitch’s blog which was shared back when the first Summoner’s Crown Capsule was announced explains how to redeem the offer. Players who are at least level 3 in League can get the capsule either by linking their existing accounts or starting a free trial of Twitch Prime.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!