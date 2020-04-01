League of Legends Update Makes a Big Change to ARAM

Riot Games just made a bit change to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode with the game’s 10.7 Update that’s now created a set pool of champions who will always be playable in the game. The list of champions who will always be free to play now totals 65 different characters from Aatrox to Zed who players can always expect to draw or reroll after they’re assigned a random champion. Riot explained the reasoning behind the change in the update’s patch notes to say the new system is easier to understand for new players and broadens the pool of champions to choose from.

The patch notes for the game’s latest update contained a section dedicated entirely to ARAM which detailed the changes made. This new champion pool is a change from the previous system in that it features a set number of champions who are always free instead of the free-to-play champions from the past three weeks’ Weekly Free Rotations.

Riot shared the full list of free-to-play champions you’ll now find in ARAM which can be seen below.

“Going forward, we’re making the following 65 champions always free to play in ARAM: Aatrox, Ahri, Akali, Amumu, Annie, Ashe, Brand, Braum, Caitlyn, Cho’Gath, Darius, Draven, Ekko, Ezreal, Fiora, Fizz, Garen, Graves, Irelia, Janna, Jarvan IV, Jax, Jhin, Jinx, Karma, Karthus, Katarina, Kayle, Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Leona, Lucian, Lulu, Lux, Malphite, Maokai, Master Yi, Miss Fortune, Mordekaiser, Morgana, Nautilus, Nidalee, Pantheon, Pyke, Quinn, Renekton, Riven, Ryze, Sivir, Sona, Soraka, Thresh, Tristana, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Varus, Vayne, Veigar, Vel’Koz, Vladimir, Wukong, Xayah, and Zed, in addition to the current Weekly Free Rotation,” Riot said.

So, for ARAM players, this means that the above 65 champions will always be playable in ARAM. The Weekly Free Rotation will add to this champion pool with any free champions who aren’t already included in the champion list above free to play during that week. As always, any champions players already own will still be free, so players have many more picks to potentially get.

Though ARAM is random at its core, Riot said the goal behind this change is to make things easier on new players and to give everyone more consistent pools to pick from.

“Doing things this way allows us to give ARAM players a broader and more consistent set of champions to pull from, as well as making the free-to-play pool easier to understand for new players,” Riot said.