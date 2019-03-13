‘League of Legends’ Update Nerfs Neeko

A mid-patch update released for League of Legends’ Patch 9.5 has already nerfed Neeko’s on-hit build that’s become more popular recently.

Neeko’s a champion that relies on ability power to deceive and destroy enemies, but a new build for the champion ditched that playstyle in favor of an on-hit build. Like a Kennen or a Teemo, Neeko would build on-hit items like the Blade of the Ruined King and would rely on her Shapesplitter passive that made her deal bonus damage on every third auto attack. By relying on attack speed and throwing some mixed damage items in there to benefit from the spell’s ability power ratio, Neeko could utilize the passive over and over while staying safe with her stealth and crowd control.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Describing the new on-hit style as “overwhelming compared to her other options,” Riot Games released a mid-patch update that nerfed Neeko’s new build.

“We’re pulling back on Neeko’s baseline strength so that her freshly discovered on-hit build isn’t so overwhelming compared to her other options,” Riot Games said in its updated patch notes.

The mid-patch update took a hard pass at the champion’s stat growth per level and nerfed the power of the Shapesplitter passive, all of those notes outlined below.

Neeko

ATTACK SPEED GROWTH PER LEVEL: 3.5% ⇒5%

ATTACK DAMAGE PER LEVEL: 3 ⇒ 2

W – SHAPESPLITTER BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE: 50/80/110/140/170 ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130

Neeko’s on-hit build was notably seen last weekend on the big stage during professional matches, so like most things that are showcased there, it seemed inevitable that it would then trickle down to normal levels of play where players possibly wouldn’t be able to adapt to it as well as pros did. The build wasn’t totally new though as some players might’ve seen it in their games previously, and if you follow the right streamers and innovators, you might’ve seen it used at higher levels of play beforehand.

Hate to flex on y’all like this again… I played & called W Max + On Hit Neeko was insane right when she was released 3 months ago. Just remember my megamind theorycrafting is always one step ahead, get with the times and put some respect on the Technology. pic.twitter.com/HErBba8fAt — Joedat (@Voyboy) March 8, 2019

League of Legends’ mid-patch update also included some changes specific to ARURF and is live now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!