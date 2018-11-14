‘League of Legends’ Previews Updated Run Animations for 8 Champions

Riot Games is working on updating the running animations for several League of Legends champions with a new video previewing eight different champions’ improved movements.

Players who have been following the right Riot Games employees on sites like Twitter and the game’s forums have been able to see some of the updated animations as they were previewed, but the new video above from League of Legends animator Rory Alderton puts all the updated run animations in one spot. Animations for Shaco, LeBlanc, Alistar, Veigar, Quinn, Viktor, Karma, and Fiora were all wrapped up into the video that shows closeups of their runs as well as how they’ll look when they’re actually trotting around Summoner’s Rift.

Older champions were chosen for the running animation updates, League of Legends design director Riot Meddler said, with champions that aren’t in need of full-scale Visual and Gameplay Updates getting refreshed by the new animations.

“We’ve currently got some work underway to improve the run animation of some of our older champions,” Riot Meddler said on the League of Legends boards. “We’re targeting champs who either aren’t in need of a full VGU or aren’t likely to get one in the immediate future. Walk/Run anims are being focused on here since they’re played more than any other animations, so you generally get the largest improvement in overall feel for a single animation upgrade.”

Updating some old run animations, with compilation reel of work so far://t.co/e84jKC5IBT Ranked changes are still a work in progress, feedback much appreciated Won’t be many regular balance changes in 8.23//t.co/pBxi3rk7zd — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) November 14, 2018

The Rioter said the goal of the updated animations was to “further convey the personality and character of a champion.” He added that some cases will involve using new and old animations that differ depending on movement that’s specific to abilities and whether the champions have boots or not.

While the updated run animations were previewed in the video, they won’t be available for all players for some time. Riot Meddler said feedback is still welcomed for the running animations as they make their way to the PBE servers to be tested “for an extended period” before going live for everyone.

“We’re still working on these, so it’s an ideal time for feedback, whether here, on Twitter, the various LoL art forums or wherever,” Riot Meddler said. “Still a little while off shipping them, will likely get them onto the PBE for an extended period soon though so you can also get hands on experience with them if desired.”