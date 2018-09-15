‘League of Legends’ Is Updating 4 Champions’ Visuals and Sounds

Four different League of Legends champions are getting updated visuals and sound effects for their base forms and some of their skins.

Veigar, Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, and Vi are the champions in question that Riot Games is working to update. Referencing Riot Games’ Visual Effects Style Guide, associate VFX artist Riot Beardilocks explained that these four champions were chosen for the updates because they don’t fall in line with the guidelines for how different effects should be portrayed in-game. From improving visuals to the audio cues warning players of an incoming spell, the Rioter explained what’ll be involved in these updates and why the champions aren’t candidates for large-scale reworks.

“Older champions whose effects don’t meet these standards can be confusing in a teamfight or harder to learn to play,” Riot Beardilocks said. “Champions like J4, Lee Sin, Veigar, and Vi are prime candidates for VFX and SFX updates because their effects aren’t up to today’s standards, but they also aren’t high-priority for full VGUs. We can update their VFX and SFX in a significantly shorter time than it would take to do a full VGU, which allows us to deliver this kind of update much faster.”

Each one of the champions aside from Vi are getting updates for all of their abilities, the Piltover Enforcer instead getting an overall visual cleanup and improvements to her Denting Blows effects. Riot Games shared the full list of changes for each champion’s abilities below while also saying in the full post that skins like God Fist Lee Sin, Pool Party Lee Sin, and Leprechaun Veigar are among the cosmetics being specifically targeted for improvements.

Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike now clearly indicates the hitbox

W – Dark Matter now feels appropriately like dark matter; explosion is 100% more satisfying

E – Event Horizon walls now more accurately show the hitbox

R – Primordial Burst is 200% more evil and burns the ground with its dark energy

Lee Sin

Q – Sonic Wave’s VFX look less flickery; audio and visual FX are now more like a sonic wave

W – Safeguard shield actually looks like a shield; scrolls received a visual upgrade

E – Tempest now clearly indicates the hitbox

R – Dragon’s Rage has improved hit FX and leaves a fiery trail

Jarvan IV

Q – Dragon Strike now clearly indicates the hitbox and looks suitably powerful

W – Golden Aegis VFX are cleaner; the shield is more golden and glowy

E – Demacian Standard’s impact and glow effects have been upgraded

R – Cataclysm has improved visuals that reduce noise; looks 100% less like poop on destruction

Vi

Visual effects cleanup and optimization—she should run much smoother on slower machines. Sound FX unaltered.

W – Denting Blows’ shield icon has been reduced to an appropriate size for the importance of the armor shred debuff

The effects are currently on the PBE for testing before going live with the Skin Spotlights video below previewing the changes for those who don’t have a PBE account to test them.