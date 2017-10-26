League of Legends’ Victorious Graves and Exclusive Chromas Now on PBE

The Victorious Graves skin that’s being awarded to players who reach the rank of Gold during Season 7 has now been added to the PBE for testing along with its queue-exclusive chromas.

After he was recently confirmed to be the recipient of the annual Victorious skin due to his dominance early in the season, it was also revealed that Graves would be coming with several chromas along with the base skin. However, not everyone will have access to these different chromas. Instead, you’ll receive the base skin as long as you’re at least Gold, and the chroma that you receive will correspond with what type of queue you reached.

The chromas differ across the 3v3, Flex, and Solo/Duo queues with Sapphire, Obsidian, and Pearl being the chromas for each queue, respectively. This means that everyone who reached at least Gold rank will receive the base skin and at least one chroma, but if you’ve hit that rank in more than one queue, you’ll walk away with multiple chromas for your efforts. The turnarounds for Victorious Graves’ Chromas can be seen within the post that was added to the PBE boards where players can drop off their feedback about the skin.

If you’re in a region that happens to not have one of the queues that was listed, such as the 3v3 ranked queues that not everyone has access to, you’ll be able to earn the chromas through a different manner. Riot Stellari addressed the question on Twitter when news of Graves and his skin’s chromas hitting the PBE was first announced and said that it’ll be based on your wins as opposed to your rank in the non-existent server.

If your region doesn’t have ranked 3v3 queue, you will get it for 50+ ranked wins in gold+ – check your regional page for details 🙂 — Riot Stellari (@thejanellemj) October 24, 2017

Victorious Graves already has his purple accents changed on the base skin to closer match those that Victorious Sivir has in an attempt to keep the Victorious theme uniform. While he’s on the PBE, he’ll likely go through other changes as well before he’s released for everyone soon, so keep up with the PBE posts so you can know what to expect from your skin.